Sunderland temperatures set to hit double figures on Monday as cold snap comes to an end
Temperatures in Sunderland are set to jump to double figures on Monday after over a week of a cold snap which brought ice and snow to the region.
The cold snap saw winds from the arctic bring sub zero temperatures across most of the UK, but that is all about to change on Monday, December 19, when temperatures will reach as high as 13 c°.
According to the Met Office, conditions will be cloudy throughout the day but the higher temperature will be noticeable.
While temperatures will peak at 13°c, they will fall to a low of 7°c by the late evening and bring an end to the Met Office issued yellow weather warning for snow and ice in the North East, which has been in place over the last week.
Continuing into Tuesday, December 20, temperatures will drop slightly but remain higher than recent weeks, with highs of 9c° and lows of 6°c.