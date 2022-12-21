Operator Northern sparked uproar on Friday when it suddenly announced Sunderland station would be shut to the public for most of the run-up to Christmas.

But despite the reversal, North East leaders still have concerns the incident has already been harmful to Wearside businesses – and to trust in the rail network.

Martin Gannon, chairman of the North East Joint Transport Committee said the situation “probably had a real negative impact in terms of confidence in Sunderland and the retail and hospitality industry in Sunderland”.

Cllr Gannon, who is also leader of Gateshead Council, told Tuesday’s (December 20) meeting of the panel: “We have made substantial political statements about this and I am pleased that they [Northern] have managed to rectify some of the problems – however, why they didn’t do this in the first place has to be the question.

“Why was it not so simple for them or why did they think it was right to suddenly declare on Friday without any notification or consultation that they were closing Sunderland railway station at a crucially important period?

Martin Gannon, leader of Gateshead Council and chairman of the North East Joint Transport Committee

"The fact is that they could have done better and they have now demonstrated that.”

Kerry Peters, regional director for Northern: “Despite industrial action impacting staffing numbers, Sunderland station will remain open for a majority of the Christmas period and up to New Year’s Eve.

"Unfortunately, the station will operate reduced hours [on Tuesday, December 20, and Wednesday, December 21]. We’re sorry for the disruption this will cause for some of our customers.

“Sunderland is Northern’s only underground station and legislation requires at least two people who are suitably trained in case of the need for evacuation.

“On the days of reduced hours or closure, passengers needing to travel to Sunderland from Newcastle should use the Tyne and Wear Metro and alight at St Peters or Park Lane.

