Yolanda Branch is less than impressed by the decision to close Sunderland’s central station just in time for the busiest shopping week of the year.

Station operator National Rail has confirmed the station will be closed from Sunday (December 18), until Christmas Eve, except for a nine-and-a-half hour window on Tuesday, December 20, slashing the services supposed to be stopping at the station ahead of Christmas Day.

Traders in Sunderland have been left unimpressed by the decision to close Sunderland Station to Metro and rail services for most of the run up to Christmas.

Yolanda, lead book seller at Waterstone’s in The Bridges, said the closure was compounding problems in the run-up to the Big Day already being caused by postal strikes and rail disputes.

"This is 100 per cent our busiest week of the year,” she said.

While Park Lane was still open, it meant a difficult walk for some customers, especially withe the snow and ice of recent days still on the ground.

Yolanda Branch

"We have already had one customer come in and come plain that walking in was a bit of a hazard,” she said.

Matty Thoburn, who runs Thoburn’s fruit and veg in Jacky White’s market, is furious at the decision: “This is the busiest week of our entire year, so this is really difficult for us,” he said.

"It is totally, totally wrong.”

The recent rail strikes, which have closed the line between Pelaw and Sunderland, and closure of the line between Park Lane and South Hylton due to an electrical fault, had already had a serious impact.

Matty Thoburn

“Footfall in the market is down by at last 40 per cent,” said Matty.

Stuart Pullen, behind the counter at Geeky’s in Waterloo Place, said the closure was ‘a terrible idea’ and was depressing an already struggling city centre.

"I have been in retail for 20 years and this is the quietest I have ever seen it,” he said.

"Last year we had to have three people working on a Sunday – now we can get by with one.”

