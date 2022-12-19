Rail bosses reduce closures at Sunderland Station after angry backlash

Northern Rail, which runs the station, had planned to shut the station for several days over the festive period, meaning no Metros or trains could stop during one of the busiest time’s for city centre businesses.

Now rail bosses have announced a partial u-turn which will see the closure period reduced.

Sunderland Station, which is undergoing improvements.

In a statement released on the evening of Monday, December 19, Kerry Peters, regional director for Northern: “Despite industrial action impacting staffing numbers, Sunderland station will remain open for a majority of the Christmas period and up to New Year’s Eve.

"Unfortunately, the station will operate reduced hours Tuesday and Wednesday.

"In addition, it will be closed Christmas Eve because of staffing shortages and the network shutting down early as Network Rail take possession of routes ahead of engineering works and the RMT strikes. We’re sorry for the disruption this will cause for some of our customers.

“Sunderland is Northern’s only underground station and legislation requires at least two people who are suitably trained in case of the need for evacuation.

“On the days of reduced hours or closure, passengers needing to travel to Sunderland from Newcastle should use the Tyne and Wear Metro and alight at St Peters or Park Lane.

"Anyone travelling north on the Durham Coast will need to go to Heworth and change for Tyne and Wear Services to/from St Peters or Park Lane.”

