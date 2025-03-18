Controversial parking charges brought into seafront car parks at Seaham last Spring (2024) have been partly reversed due to a historic covenant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Durham County Council installed ticket machines in six car parks plus 32 newly created bays on North Road on April 15. All had previously been free to use.

The Terrace Green carpark next to the Tommy statue. | NW

The six car parks were: Vane Tempest Beach, Terrace Green (beside the Tommy statue), Dock Top (opposite Bell's fish and chips), Nose's Point, Seaham Marina and the Seaham Hall car park (which surrounds the North Beach coffee bar).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision at the time sparked anger among some business owners who claimed the charges could put people off visiting the town.

However, Durham County Council has confirmed that charges have been removed from a section of the Terrace Green carpark, not due to any public pressure, but due to a historic agreement that the land next to the Tommy statue was gifted to the public for free use by Lord Londonderry who used to own the Seaham Estate.

This covenant ultimately prohibited the Council from charging people to use this free land.

Kieron Moralee, Durham County Council’s traffic management section manager, said: “The parking charges at Terrace Green were introduced in accordance with the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, and any fines issued since they were brought in last April will therefore not be reimbursed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, we have since agreed with Seaham Town Council that charges can be removed from the bays on its land.

“Payment machines have now been removed from the areas of the car park which are no longer subject to charges. Permanent signs, advising motorists of the free parking, have also been installed in the same areas, in place of temporary ones.

“Charges continue to apply for the rest of Terrace Green car park in accordance with the traffic order.”

The charges at the other carparks also remain.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.