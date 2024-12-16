Parking charges 'not damaging to Seaham' say Durham County Council

Durham County Council says the introduction of parking charges to seven of Seaham’s car parks ‘has not been damaging.’

The statement comes after the owner of Flamingo announced December would be the last month of trading for the cafe at Seaham Marina.

Sunderland businesswoman Hannah Jackson said a poor summer and the introduction of car parking charges had contributed to the decision to close the business, saying: “Over the last 6 years I have had so many highs (and lows!) but the past year has been tough with a combination of parking charges being introduced along with a c**p summer (did we even have one?!).

“I will forever remember this amazing chapter in my life and what it’s brought me.”

In April, car parking charges were introduced at six of the town’s seafront car parks, plus 32 newly created bays on North Road. Parking at all seven sites had previously been free

In response to the Flamingo statement, a spokesperson for Durham County Council said: “It is always disappointing to hear of any business having difficulties but it would be inappropriate for us to comment on an individual company.

“Evidence appears to show that introducing parking charges has not been damaging to Seaham. The town currently has the lowest retail vacancy rate in County Durham, much lower than the national average, and we’ve also seen new businesses opening along the sea front since the charges were introduced.

“The charges bring us into line with many other councils nationally and regionally that charge for coastal parking. We’ve also kept our charges affordable, at £1 for an hour and £3 for a full day.

“Parking charges are limited to seven locations in Seaham. Free parking is still available at many other sites around the town centre - all of which are a short distance from the sea front and marina.”