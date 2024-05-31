Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sadly gone but his work is immortal

Ron Davidson with his portrait of Kevin Ball, his Brewery Tap sign and Into the Light.

A Sunderland artist whose work is known to generations of Wearsiders has died at the age of 88.

Ron Davidson passed away on Saturday, May 25 at the care home where he was resident in Barnard Castle.

Mr Davidson ran his picture framing shop on Sea Road, but he will probably be most remembered as a professional artist, creating many depictions of Wearside as well as his highly distinctive signage for Vaux, plus paintings commissioned by Sunderland AFC.

Vaux approached him to paint a pub sign at a time when the brewery had around 600 pubs. After completing that first sign, he was immediately asked for more.

One among many to be particularly fondly remembered, hung outside the Brewery Tap in Sunderland city centre, before the pub was sadly demolished.

When the brewery closed he painted a watercolour of a Vaux dray and horses and presented it to brewery MD Frank Nicholson.

Ron was a fanatical supporter of his local football club. When SAFC moved from Roker Park to the Stadium of Light in 1997, he made an artistic record of the old ground called Farewell to Roker Park, which became a popular print bought by many Sunderland supporters.

A later painting of Roker Park helped raise money to extend to St Benedict’s Hospice. This led to a front page appearance in the Sunderland Echo.

But perhaps his best known work was The Light of the City, which depicted fans inside the Stadium of Light, interspersed with miners and supporters from times gone by.

It was commissioned in 1997 by SAFC chairman of the time Bob Murray, with complimentary prints given to season ticket holders.

When Sunderland won the Championship in 1999, Ron painted a montage of manager Peter Reid and his players. Club captain Kevin Ball, a regular customer at Ron's shop, had the original signed by the players. When Ball retired, Ron presented him with a painting of the player.

Ron Davidson captured the death of Sunderland shipbuilding in Last Ships.

Mr Davidson leaves behind his wife Ellen, their son Graham, daughter Janet and grandson Daniel.

Graham said: "It is with pride that I know my dad's artwork hangs in thousands of peoples homes around the world.