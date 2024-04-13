Twenty five years ago today. This happened.
Sunderland thrashed Bury 5-2 to secure promotion to the Premier League.
Six thousand Mackems were there on April 13, 1999, to witness a very special evening. They took red and white wigs, hats, an inflatable alien or two with them.
Most of all, they sang their hearts out as SAFC got the result they needed.
Re-live it all with these Sunderland Echo archive photos.
