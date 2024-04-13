Twenty five years ago today. This happened.

Sunderland thrashed Bury 5-2 to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Six thousand Mackems were there on April 13, 1999, to witness a very special evening. They took red and white wigs, hats, an inflatable alien or two with them.

Most of all, they sang their hearts out as SAFC got the result they needed.

Re-live it all with these Sunderland Echo archive photos.

1 . In the bag And it's Sun-der-land - in 1999. Tell us if you were there for a great day when SAFC secured promotion. Photo Sales

2 . We are Sunderland A great day for Black Cats fans as they watch their team win 5-2. Photo Sales

3 . Niall scores Niall Quinn was about to put Sunderland 2-1 up when this photo was taken. Photo Sales

4 . Another attack Niall terrorises the Bury defence once more in this attack in 1999. Photo Sales