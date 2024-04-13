Nine magical pictures from the day Sunderland beat Bury 5-2 to win promotion to the Premier League, 25 years ago today - gallery

A 5-2 win with 6,000 Wearsiders watching

By Chris Cordner
Published 13th Apr 2024, 05:24 BST

Twenty five years ago today. This happened.

Sunderland thrashed Bury 5-2 to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Six thousand Mackems were there on April 13, 1999, to witness a very special evening. They took red and white wigs, hats, an inflatable alien or two with them.

Most of all, they sang their hearts out as SAFC got the result they needed.

Re-live it all with these Sunderland Echo archive photos.

And it's Sun-der-land - in 1999. Tell us if you were there for a great day when SAFC secured promotion.

1. In the bag

A great day for Black Cats fans as they watch their team win 5-2.

2. We are Sunderland

Niall Quinn was about to put Sunderland 2-1 up when this photo was taken.

3. Niall scores

Niall terrorises the Bury defence once more in this attack in 1999.

4. Another attack

