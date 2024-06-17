Refugee Week finds great support on Walk of Sanctuary around Sunderland
The theme this year is Our Home. Organisers want people to think about those who have made Sunderland their home after fleeing violence and warfare.
The walk began at Sunderland Minster and symbolises the difficult and long journeys that people have to make to find safety. Around 45 walkers joined, around half of whom were refugees from Ukraine, Sudan, Iran, Eritrea and Syria.
One stop was at the Red House sculpture on the banks of the Wear, which represents all the buildings destroyed in Sunderland in WWII and a poignant place to think about people who have lost their towns and cities.
The long trek ended with a picnic at Barnes Park, provided by St Mark's Road Mosque as it celebrates Eid.
Refugee Week has a number of organisers, including Friends Of the Drop In for asylum seekers and refugees (FODI)
Taking part is University of Sunderland chaplain, Reverend Chris Howson who is also a minister at the Minster.
Rev Howson told the Echo: "It's lovely to say that we were welcomed and encouraged all the way round.
"The people of Sunderland as a whole really recognise that refugees have made this difficult journey for good reasons and are very supportive of our refugees. That was really encouraging."
"It was sunny at the picnic. It rained in Fulwell, but the lovely people at Fulwell Mill were having an open day and welcomed us in to keep dry. That was a lovely moment.
"We stopped at the beach and thought about those who die crossing the Mediterranean every year; particularly in light of the news that the Greek authorities have allowed 41 to drown; and probably many more with their pushback policy.
"We had about 45 people on the walk today and we were made very welcome at Fulwell Library and Barnes Park. St Mark's Road Mosque provided food for everyone because it's Eid, which was lovely.”
Refugee Week has a whole programme of events in Sunderland.
The finale is on Sunday, June 23 with Citizen Songwriters between 2pm and 3.30pm at the Minster, featuring Stories of Sanctuary music and a ceremony awarding Sunderland College its College of Sanctuary status.
