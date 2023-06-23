A Ukrainian refugee has described her joy at living in Sunderland after escaping the Russian invasion of her homeland.

Twenty-five-year-old Marharyta Borsh, who fled Ukraine last year, was speaking as part of the national Refugee Week, which highlights the plight of the thousands of people and families fleeing conflict and persecution every year to look for sanctuary and safer homes.

Marharyta has been joined by mum and dad Olena and Oleksandr since fleeing the Russian invasion

Since last year's invasion, more than 170 Ukrainians have been rehoused in Sunderland.

Sunderland City Council helped place her in temporary accommodation and then aided her in securing a two-bedroom property in Houghton, which allowed mum Olena, who was also in the UK but had been on the Homes for Ukraine scheme in Scotland, to join her.

Marharyta, who had worked as a Software Engineer and a Programmer Teacher has been working with the council’s team to support follow refugees from the country and and has become a host on the Homes For Ukraine scheme, which in turn allowed her to sponsor dad Oleksandr and the family's pet dogs to join them earlier this month.

Marharyta says Sunderland is the first place she has felt settled since the Russians occupied her home town in 2014, forcing the family to uproot.

"I fell in love with England - it is such a beautiful country. It is all green," she said.

"The weather is not cold and it's not warm - it is so nice.

"I am so glad and so grateful that I live in Sunderland - and we have the sea. The last time I was at the beach was in 2014.