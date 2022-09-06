Sunderland's most-historical buildings, including Fulwell Windmill, Ryhope Engines Museum and Washington F Pit, to throw open their doors for Heritage Open Days 2022
Sunderland’s most-historical buildings will be throwing open their doors for this year’s Heritage Open Days.
From shining a light on the Sunderland inventor of the lightbulb to making proggy mats, people are being invited to learn more about Wearside’s rich tapestry.
As part of England’s largest festival of history and culture, there will be a host of open days and activities taking place in and around Sunderland from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 18.
This year’s theme is Astounding Inventions and it will showcase England's history of innovation, celebrating the creations that make our lives easier – as well as the imaginative inventors behind them.
As a city of astounding inventions and home to Joseph Swan, inventor of the incandescent lightbulb, Sunderland is well placed to bring a programme of events including talks, heritage walks, guided tours and visits to places significant to the city's history, cultural and industrial heritage.
There are also opportunities to immerse yourself in the city’s history with industrial workshops on blacksmithing, joinery and wagon restoration or try craft workshops.
Read More
Visitors can take a vintage bus trip to Ryhope Engines Museum, Washington F Pit, Bowes Railway Museum and the North East Land Sea and Air Museum (NELSAM), enjoy interactive experiences including a guided walk around old Ryhope with best-selling Sunderland author Glenda Young, or try turning the quern and making some flour at Fulwell Mill.
Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Vibrant City, Councillor Linda Williams, said: "This year’s Heritage Open Days really has something to offer everyone. Whether you’re interested in crafts, art, heritage walks, industrial workshops, or simply learning more about Sunderland’s history in the fantastic Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, there is so much on offer this year.
"Places are sure to fill up for these brilliant events so I'd encourage everyone to take a look at the full events programme online and book to secure a spot."
Liam Montgomery, Heritage Open Days Marketing & Projects Manager says: "The festival is just around the corner and it is fantastic to see that our community is putting on a staggering 4,500+ events, with more than 500 focusing on our Astounding Inventions theme. Whether it’s a doorstep discovery, a local curiosity, a world-famous attraction or a one-of-a-kind experience - there really is something for everyone this year."
Tracey Mienie, Chair of Heritage Sunderland Partnership, said: "Sunderland has such a rich and diverse heritage offer. As a partnership in heritage, we are excited to bring an exciting array of events with something for everyone. I would encourage you to support your favourite heritage venues but also try something new."
Heritage Open Day highlights
:: September 9-18, Sunderland Maritime Heritage, 10am-3pm
The centre in the East End will be open to the public for tours
::Saturday 10 September, Seventeen Nineteen, 10am-12noon
Take part in a proggy mat workshop and take away a work in progress with all the tools and materials you need to finish in your own home. Email [email protected]
::Saturday 10 September, Ryhope, 11am – 12noon
Join bestselling author Glenda Young on an illustrated walk around Ryhope visiting the real life locations from her historical novels which are set in Ryhope.