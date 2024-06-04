Programme of events announced for Sunderland's Refugee Week 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘The current is flowing in the direction of refugee awareness’

The start of Refugee Week at Sunderland Minster in 2023.

Refugee Week, a worldwide festival celebrating the creativity, resilience and contributions of refugees, includes a series of events in Sunderland this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It opens on Monday, June 17 when participants meet at Sunderland Minster at 9.30am. A walk begins at 10am and features a picnic in Barnes Park at 1.30pm which organisers want to be "colourful".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next day sees a football tournament at Goals on Bede Campus organised by Young Asian Voices (YAV), 11am to 3pm.

Wednesday, June 19 has Breakfast With a Refugee at Back on the Map on Villette Road, at 10am to noon. This is the opportunity to meet refugees and hear their stories.

The same day at St Mary's Church hall on Bridge Street, Friends of the Drop In (FODI) hosts a lunch, with has dancing as well as food.

At 6pm Thompson Park stages the YAV versus NAS/UWT (teaching union) cricket match. Multisports from 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday, June 20 is the Fightback lunch is at the Eagle Building on High Street East, with live music.

Friday, June 21 has a cooking session at Stockton Road URC Church from 10am. Cooks are needed if you can help.

Saturday June 22 has the Lift the Ban/market stall event, between 10am and 4pm at West Sunniside.

The week closes on Sunday, June 23 with Citizen Songwriters between 2pm and 3.30pm, featuring Stories of Sanctuary music and a ceremony in which Sunderland College is to be awarded College of Sanctuary status

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FODI chair Steve Newman told the Echo: "Refugee Week grows every year in importance in the UK and in the spread of people who are aware of it.

"In Sunderland definitely, the range of events grows a little each year and we feel that the current is flowing in the direction of refugee awareness, with the council committing to being a City of Sanctuary.

"Another development we're very pleased about is Sunderland College being awarded College of Sanctuary status. This means they are committed to raising awareness of issues of asylum and refugees and offering a welcome environment."