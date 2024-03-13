Sunderland apprentice praised for work helping grieving families as she receives award
Apprentice has been acknowledged for showing “sensitivity, empathy and patience” when working with customers after winning a prestigious regional award.
Chloe Nichols, a member of the Money Matters team at Gentoo, was named Business Admin Apprentice of the Year during a ceremony at Sunderland College.
She was recognised for her work to help customers pay off arrears. Chloe was particularly praised for her sensitivity while making arrangements for deceased tenants, which has had a "positive impact" for their families.
The awards were held by Education Partnership North East and celebrated the contributions of apprentices as part of National Apprenticeship Week 2024.
Chloe joined Gentoo in September 2022. She was one of seven winners, each receiving a certificate and £100 voucher.
Her award submission read: “Chloe has taken to this role extremely well and has demonstrated a sensitivity, empathy, patience and level of perseverance which is notable given her age and prior experience.
"Chloe interacts with a wide range of former tenants on a regular basis and has demonstrated an ability to support individuals with complex mental health issues professionally and non-judgementally.
“During her apprenticeship project Chloe reviewed and improved a process for addressing arrears for deceased tenants which is a hugely complex and sensitive area and has had a positive impact for both the family members of former tenants and the organisation.”
Mark O’Connor, Gentoo’s head of Performance Management, said: "A huge congratulations goes to Chloe.
“This is an amazing achievement and thoroughly well-deserved for all the hard work, dedication and commitment she has shown over the last 18 months. Chloe is a shining star and is destined for a bright future here at Gentoo.”
Gentoo’s Money Matters Team, which was launched in 2013, has helped more than 13,000 of their customers with specialist financial and debt advice in Sunderland.
The free service has helped customers claim £8,594,649 in additional income, money they didn’t know they were entitled to. The team has also supported customers to utilise water discount schemes, with more than £3million of discounts claimed.
The team also provided more than £123,000 in crisis funding to families across the city, to help with essentials such as gas and electric top-ups, urgent food shops and baby essentials.
