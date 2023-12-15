Extra income worth £11.7m claimed by Gentoo tenants across Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Colleagues from the Money Matters Team at Gentoo.

Customers of Sunderland-based housing association Gentoo have claimed £11.7m in additional income over the past decade.

The association's Money Matters service is marking its 10th anniversary. Over 13,000 customers have benefited from the specialist financial and debt advice it offers in the city.

The free service has helped customers claim £8,594,649 of income, money they didn't know they were entitled to. The team has also helped customers use water discount schemes, with more than £3m being claimed.

Gentoo says that their team has also provided more than £123,000 in crisis funding to families, helping with essentials like gas and electric top-ups, urgent food shops and baby essentials.

The Money Matters Team, which was launched in 2013, offers specialist financial and debt advice to 60,000 customers. The group has specially trained teams and "invested significantly" in funds and grant schemes that are available to anyone who might need them.

Susie Thompson, executive director of Housing at Gentoo, said: “We’re very proud to provide this free, and sometimes life changing, service to our customers. It’s incredible to see how many people we have supported with financial gains over 10 years.

“The figures demonstrate just how much the team go above and beyond to help our customers who sometimes find themselves in financial crisis. They do a brilliant job and make a positive difference to the lives of thousands of residents across Sunderland.”

Among those to benefit is a customer who contacted Gentoo’s Money Matters Team for support with a historic overpayment of job seekers allowance.

Support coordinators managed to work with the Department for Work and Pensions to reduce the overpayment and supported the customer to repay the reduced sum in full.

As a result, the customer was entitled to claim other benefits and now receives another £900 per month.

The service offers support to some of the most financially vulnerable, by providing benefit checks, energy saving advice and budgeting assistance, as well as contacting partners for debt advice.

It is not just for those in financial difficulty, the team also support those who have recently had a change in circumstances and may need guidance.