New boss starts work at Sunderland College

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Richard Keirl is now in overall charge of the college.

The North East’s biggest college group, which includes Sunderland College, has a new boss.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Education Partnership North East (EPNE), has appointed the experienced Richard Keirl as managing director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard has worked in the further education and skills sector for more than 10 years and worked across the globe for major training companies and employers in commercial and business development roles, as well as running his own independent training provider (ITP).

EPNE, which also incorporates Hartlepool Sixth Form College and Northumberland College, launched EPNE Training in 2023; a training provider which works across the region offering skills training to a range of clients, from national organisations to the self-employed.

Sunderland AFC and its official charity, Foundation of Light, Unipres, Believe Housing, Rail Futures, Sunderland Care and Support and battery manufacturer AESC are among the many regional organisations already working with EPNE Training.

Richard said: “I’m delighted to be here and excited by the huge potential of EPNE Training. We have the best of both worlds – the flexibility and agility of an ITP, but with the resources of one of the UK’s largest college groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We already have 40 members of staff, spread across EPNE’s campuses in Sunderland, Ashington and Hartlepool and we’re growing as we’re currently recruiting trainer/assessor roles and recruitment advisor roles within the Tees Valley and Sunderland.

“Strategically, we believe we can play an important role in addressing skills gaps across the region; specialising in adult skills provision and working with combined authorities on Local Skills Improvement Plans (LSIPs).

"Our mission really is to help upskill the region’s workforce and support ‘better jobs’ creation.

“About 60% of our provision is focused on retraining, particularly to help people into the areas of manufacturing, health and social care, transport, and logistics and, increasingly, the area of sustainability and ‘green’ jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our footprint is the same as EPNE’s, from Berwick in the north to Teesside in the south, and we’re currently being funded by the North of Tyne Combined Authority, the Tees Valley Combined Authority, and, nationally, the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA)."

Ellen Thinnesen, EPNE chief executive, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Richard into the EPNE family.