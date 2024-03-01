From left: Lesley Spuhler of the Foundation, Sunderland players Jenson Seelt and Anthony Patterson, with Irene Hays.

Sunderland AFC’s charitable arm is being backed by the club's official partner, Hays Travel, with sleeve sponsorship to support the charity’s Heart On Your Sleeve campaign.

On Saturday, March 16, SAFC dedicates the fixture with Queen's Park Rangers to the campaign. Sunderland’s matchday shirts will carry the Foundation of Light logo on the sleeve.

The special edition shirts will be signed and auctioned afterwards, raising vital funds for the campaign which brings supporters together to help and inspire one another to live happier, healthier lives.

North East football fans are noted for their passion and the Foundation wants to channel that energy to make a difference to lives across Wearside.

Recent studies show that health inequalities in the UK are worsening, with the gap between the North East and the south of England widening.

Across our region people are living shorter lives and in poorer health.

Foundation of Light works with up to 20,000 young people and families every year to tackle these issues, encouraging parents and grandparents to stay physically and mentally active and inspire the next generation to do likewise.

Through various initiatives, programmes and links with SAFC, the Foundation gives families opportunities to access sports and fitness sessions, mental health resources and experience the facilities at the Beacon of Light community hub.

Chair of Hays Travel, Irene Hays, said: “Creating opportunities for young people has been important to us since Hays Travel was established in 1980.

"No matter their background, we believe that every young person should have access to the facilities and support they need to develop their potential and lead a happy, healthy life.

“It is an honour to support a campaign that uses education and recreation to empower North East families, particularly in times of crisis, and preserves every young person’s right to a brighter tomorrow.”

Foundation of Light chief executive Lesley Spuhler, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Hays Travel have backed our Heart On Your Sleeve campaign.

“Hays are long-term friends of the Foundation; we know how deeply connected they are with the North East and that they share our values.

£It’s a great opportunity for us to work together and to raise money to help supporters and their families across Sunderland and beyond.”