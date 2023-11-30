Three out of three for Hays at British Travel Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hays Travel is flying high after sweeping the board at the industry Oscars.

The Sunderland firm topped all three categories it was nominated for at the British Travel Awards.

Hays Travel receive the highest gold accolade in Best National Travel Retailer, Best Travel Agency for Cruise Holidays, and Best Retailer for Forex/Travel Money.

The British Travel Awards are the largest consumer-voted awards in the UK and celebrate the best of the travel industry.

A record-breaking 1.5 million votes were cast this year to recognise the leading travel businesses that have provided the best customer service, best product offerings, and delivered the best holidays, across 76 categories.

Catriona Parsons, Head of Cruise, collected a gold award for Hays Travel in the Cruise Holidays category: "This is just brilliant," she said.

"Everyone has invested so much time and energy in cruise across our retail and homeworking divisions."

And she told staff: "You have all done a phenomenal job learning about cruise suppliers and the huge variety out there - and our customers clearly love that.”

Head of Retail Paula Barrett collected the gold award for Best National Travel Retailer – after being welcomed to the stage in a video message by Hays Travel owner Dame Irene Hays.

"“Wow, what an honour it is to receive this award on behalf of Hays Travel and everyone doing a brilliant job looking after our customers’ holiday needs in branches all across the UK," she said.

"It’s been an incredible year and we are ending it in a really positive place - this award tops it off perfectly.

"I’m so proud of everyone at Hays Travel.”

Beccy Rayner, Head of Foreign Exchange, said: “We did it. To be voted the nation’s Best Retailer for Forex and Travel Money by our customers is the most amazing feeling.

"My huge thanks to everyone at Hays Travel who worked so hard to encourage customers to vote – this award is for everyone and just shows the power of everyone working together.”

Dame Irene was delighted with the firm's performance: “We are all absolutely thrilled with these results, which recognise a lot of hard work by a great many people.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do at Hays Travel – for them to vote for us to receive gold in all three categories we were nominated for is very special.