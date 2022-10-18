Come and learn the history of this Sunderland landmark, which dates back to 1739

Stockton Road United Reformed Church is holding a 10-day open welcome to the public from Friday, October 28 to Sunday, November 6 where you can find out more about the historic venue which has roots dating back to 1739.

But there’s much more besides and Elisabeth Meikle, the Stockton Road church secretary, said the church is looking forward to ‘welcoming many people who only know the outside of the building, particularly its landmark tower. They will now be able to see inside and to learn about its history and the activities it hosts today’.

Join in the Stockton Road United Reformed Church anniversary celebrations.

The church hosts a real mix of community life in Sunderland. It’s a thriving hub of activities for the Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, Rangers, the Kathleen Knox Dance School and the Mountains of Fire and Miracles Ministry.

Members of the Kathleen Knox Dance School will be giving a performance after the 50th anniversary service on Sunday, November 6.

But how much do you know about the church and its roots?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stockton Road Church which opened in 1890 and was designed by John Bennie Wilson.

The United Reformed Church was formed when congregations in the Presbyterian Church of England joined with the Congregational Church in England and Wales in 1972.

The 50th anniversary celebrations in Sunderland will focus on the heritage of the Church whose origins can be traced back to Robinson’s Lane Chapel in the East End, established in 1739.

The clock from this chapel survives in Stockton Road today. It moved with the congregation, firstly in 1825 to the original St George’s Church building which still survives in Villiers Street today, and then to the present building when it was opened in 1890.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get along to the golden celebrations and you can take a look at a set of new information banners .

Margaret Dryburgh.

They outline the history of the Church and explain how Stockton Road’s design is closely based on Crescent Church in Belfast.

Both have the same distinctive tower but the Sunderland Church differs as it was built out of red sandstone from Dumfriesshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other features of the church include the stained glass windows and the modern glass memorial to Margaret Dryburgh.

She was the Sunderland-born missionary in the Far East who was a Japanese prisoner of war in the Second World War.

The 18 th century clock from Robinson’s Lane Chapel which is now in Stockton Road Church.

She died of dysentery in 1945 just weeks before the conflict was over but her legacy is still being felt round the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She and fellow prisoner Shelagh Brown spent their time in the camps throughout the island of Sumatra creating an orchestra.

And the song Margaret composed 80 years ago, called ‘The Captives Hymn’, gained international fame.

A film portraying Margaret’s experience as a prisoner will be shown at 7.15pm on Tuesday, November 1.

A new leaflet about Margaret has also been produced. It highlights the moving Captives’ Hymn which is still sung throughout the world today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further details of opening times and events are available on the Sunderland United Reformed Churches Facebook page at Sunderland URC.