And perhaps that is particularly true at this time of year as the leaves turn golden and the weather gets colder.

We are taking a closer look at some North East seasonal pastimes which you always used to see between October and the New Year, but not so much these days.

How many do you remember?

How many of these traditions will you keep up between now and the New Year?

Chris Cordner reports.

Who used a turnip for a Halloween lantern?

The humble turnip was the norm back in the day for a Halloween lantern – and lots of you will remember the distinct aroma as the candles burned inside your carefully-crafted masterpiece.

Turnips for lanterns. That's what these members of the 10th Sunderland St Aidan's Brownie pack had in 1979.

Do you still plump for turnips over pumpkins for your spooky crafts?

We found this great picture in the Echo archive as members of the 10th Sunderland St Aidan's Brownie pack displayed their turnip lanterns in 1979.

Bobbing for apples

A Halloween party staple! We have got a photo reminder of children having fun at Thompson Park nursery in 1983.

Apple bobbing at Thompson Park Nursery in 1976. Was it a go-to game at your Halloween parties?

Is it still a favourite game in your house or do you think it’s run its course?

Mind your teeth – and don’t forget a towel to mop up the water.

Got a penny for the Guy?

A regular call from children in the run-up to November 5, and often they had made their own effigy of Guy Fawkes, just like these youngsters outside Dawdon Club in 1980.

Penny for the Guy outside Dawdon Club in October 1980.

When was the last time you heard children shouting “penny for the Guy?” And what do you think the price would be these days, taking inflation into account?

Christmas carol time

Then we move closer to Christmas and that means the return of door-to-door carol singers – in the past. Or does it still mean a traditional part of your Yuletide celebrations to go singing to your neighbours?

Most families have their favourite go-to carols, but many of us prefer to enjoy them at a traditional carol service instead.

Meet the first-footer

Carol singers give us a tune at Binns in Sunderland in 1973.

Who still honours first footing at New Year – and does it still contain the tradition of the first footer having to be a tall dark stranger carrying coal?