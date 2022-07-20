Margaret Dryburgh was interned in a Japanese prisoner of war camp in the Second World War.
She died of dysentery in 1945 just weeks before the conflict was over but her legacy is still being felt round the world.
She and fellow prisoner Shelagh Brown spent their time in the camps throughout the island of Sumatra creating an orchestra.
Most Popular
-
1
10 photos from Seaburn in summers gone by - were you pictured at Sunderland seafront?
-
2
10 of your favourite teachers pictured on their last day at schools in Sunderland and County Durham
-
3
Former Pussycat Dolls star announced to perform in The Bodyguard at Sunderland Empire
-
4
11 scorching Sunderland scenes from the summer of 1976 as we prepare for another hot spell
-
5
Back to the past in Blandford Street with a look at Bedan, Dacks and Kate Elwen
And the song Margaret composed 80 years ago this month, called ‘The Captives Hymn’, gained international fame.
It has since been sung at services throughout internment and continues to be sung all over the world.
Now the story of the two friends has been told in a new book called Women Interned in World War Two Sumatra Faith, Hope and Survival.”
Its author is Barbara Coombes who first discovered Margaret’s achievements in 2010 when she was doing a Masters degree in 20th Century women’s history.
Barbara traced the history of the women to their younger days and how those days shaped them into the remarkable characters who made a difference in camp.
Barbara told the Sunderland Echo: “I believe that the way they coped with internment stems from their early life.”
Margaret, from Sunderland, was a missionary and teacher, and Shelagh was a secretary at the Singapore Naval Base.
Read More
The book is a true account which uses personal diaries and family documents to trace their journey from childhood
Their paths crossed briefly before 1942 but they met again in internment.
Thousands of women and children were among those who struggled to leave Singapore just before it fell to the Japanese in February 1942.
Many drowned as ships were bombed and sunk but those who the onslaught ended up as prisoners.
That is when Margaret composed the Captives Hymn and it was first sung in July 1942 by her, Shelagh Brown and friend Dorothy MacLeod.
The new book is available from the publishers Pen & Sword website where there is an introductory offer of 20% off RRP (£25). You can also buy via amazon and all other good book retailers.