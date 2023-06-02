News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Sunderland set to celebrate its Refugee Week 2023

Organisers of Sunderland’s Refugee Week 2023 aim to make it the most successful yet. This year’s theme is ‘compassion’.
By Tony Gillan
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:14 BST

Refugee Week is a worldwide festival celebrating the creativity, resilience and contributions of refugees. It celebrates its 25th anniversary in the UK between June 19 to 25. It also marks a year since Sunderland officially became a City of Sanctuary.

This year’s event aims to unite the nation by inviting people to put their compassion into action and to make new connections through arts and culture.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Through local festivals, exhibitions, performances, culinary experiences, hikes and more, the events strive to inspire audiences and convey shared human experiences that bind us together.

Sunderland’s programme of events for Refugee Week 2023 takes place between June 19 and 25.Sunderland’s programme of events for Refugee Week 2023 takes place between June 19 and 25.
Sunderland’s programme of events for Refugee Week 2023 takes place between June 19 and 25.
Most Popular

There is a packed programme. As is traditional, the week starts with the Walk of Sanctuary around Sunderland, visiting various landmarks.

Young Asian Voices take on teachers’ union NAS/UWT at cricket, with the latter “out for revenge after some humiliating defeats in previous years”. Twelve five-a-side teams representing a range of voluntary organisations, contest a football tournament at the Beacon of Light.

Friends of the Drop in (FODI) and Fightback are staging Refugee Week lunches. There is the opportunity to hear refugee stories at the Breakfast with a refugee event at Back on the Map in Villette Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Thursday the University of Sunderland hosts ReportOUT’s #safertobeme full-day symposium and is showing the film Flee, in the Murray Library on Chester Road.

Sunderland’s programme of events for Refugee Week 2023 takes place between June 19 and 25.Sunderland’s programme of events for Refugee Week 2023 takes place between June 19 and 25.
Sunderland’s programme of events for Refugee Week 2023 takes place between June 19 and 25.

Backhouse Park sees the return on Saturday afternoon of International Community Organisation of Sunderland’s (ICOS) popular celebration featuring a collective art piece on the theme of compassion, international dance, children’s activities and lots more.

At the Bangladeshi Centre in Tatham Street a partnership of organisations is staging a celebration with a fashion show, dancing, drumming, with food again on offer.

Read More
The often grim history of the site of the new Minster Park

The Refugee Week lunch at Minster Green, 12-2pm on Sunday, June 25, features sport for kids and a bouncy castle to close the week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

FODI chair Steve Newman says: “Refugee Week is such an important part of the calendar. It’s great to see so many voluntary organisations and charities working together with the common aim of showing compassion for people who have faced and continue to face hardship beyond the experience of most people.”

For more information, visit www.refugeeweek.org.uk.

Related topics:Sunderland