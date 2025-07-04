Durham County Council deputy leader and member of the recently elected Reform UK party, Darren Grimes, has said he has “received person threats” after his party has taken control of the council following May’s elections.

Mr Grimes, a former GB News host, has come in for criticism from some constituents about his public availability, something which he vehemently says is not the case, despite the threats he has experienced.

In a statement sent to the Echo, Mr Grimes said: “Regardless of threats I have personally received, rest assured, I'll continue to do my job without fear or favour.

“My record speaks for itself: I've met countless residents since being elected, knocked on many doors during the election campaign, and have personally answered scores of emails.

“My visibility and availability to the people of Annfield Plain and Tanfield are undeniable.”

Mr Grimes has also pledged to continue to tackle the issues which he says are of greatest concern to his constituents.

He said: “Let's be crystal clear: as a councillor, my primary duty is to the people of Annfield Plain and Tanfield.

“That means meeting them, hearing their concerns, and frankly, standing up for them when the powers-that-be, be they local or from Westminster, seem more interested in treating County Durham like a convenient dumping ground for problems they'd rather not deal with themselves.

“My recent efforts to prevent our beautiful county from becoming a boat migrant housing free-for-all, for instance, are a direct result of these conversations and a clear attempt to put local residents first.”

Durham Constabulary have confirmed they they “have not told councillors they should not hold in-person surgeries for security reasons”.