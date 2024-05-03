Labour candidate Susan Dungworth elected Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner with huge majority
Susan Dungworth was elected with a majority of almost 100,000 over her nearest rival, Conservative candidate Ros Munro.
The former Northumberland Labour leader is the force’s third successive Labour commissioner, following Dame Vera Baird and newly elected North East Mayor Kim McGuinness.
It marked the culmination of a successful day for Labour in the North East, having previously secured the office of mayor in the inaugural election.
Mrs Dungworth led the ballot in every area covered by Northumbria Police.
Northumbria Police Area
- John Appleby (Liberal Democrat) – 58,574
- Susan Dungworth (Labour) – 176,311
- Ros Munro (Conservative) – 78,818
- Mustaque Rahman (Independent) – 31,773
Electorate: 1,070,300. Turnout: 33%
Northumberland
- John Appleby (Liberal Democrat) – 9,552
- Susan Dungworth (Labour) – 33,756
- Ros Munro (Conservative) – 22,467
- Mustaque Rahman (Independent) – 5,886
Gateshead
- John Appleby (Liberal Democrat) – 10,323
- Susan Dungworth (Labour) – 26,478
- Ros Munro (Conservative) – 8,806
- Mustaque Rahman (Independent) – 3,047
Newcastle
- John Appleby (Liberal Democrat) – 14,227
- Susan Dungworth (Labour) – 35,119
- Ros Munro (Conservative) – 10,850
- Mustaque Rahman (Independent) – 8,897
North Tyneside
- John Appleby (Liberal Democrat) – 8,203
- Susan Dungworth (Labour) – 31,166
- Ros Munro (Conservative) – 13,934
- Mustaque Rahman (Independent) – 4,513
Sunderland
- John Appleby (Liberal Democrat) – 10,790
- Susan Dungworth (Labour) – 32,464
- Ros Munro (Conservative) – 15,820
- Mustaque Rahman (Independent) – 3,467
South Tyneside
- John Appleby (Liberal Democrat) – 5,479
- Susan Dungworth (Labour) – 17,328
- Ros Munro (Conservative) – 6,941
- Mustaque Rahman (Independent) – 5,963