Labour candidate Susan Dungworth elected Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner with huge majority

By James Robinson
Published 3rd May 2024, 18:19 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 18:19 BST
Labour has recorded an impressive win in the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner election.

Susan Dungworth was elected with a majority of almost 100,000 over her nearest rival, Conservative candidate Ros Munro.

The former Northumberland Labour leader is the force’s third successive Labour commissioner, following Dame Vera Baird and newly elected North East Mayor Kim McGuinness.

It marked the culmination of a successful day for Labour in the North East, having previously secured the office of mayor in the inaugural election.

Mrs Dungworth led the ballot in every area covered by Northumbria Police.

Northumbria Police Area

  • John Appleby (Liberal Democrat) – 58,574
  • Susan Dungworth (Labour) – 176,311
  • Ros Munro (Conservative) – 78,818
  • Mustaque Rahman (Independent) – 31,773

Electorate: 1,070,300. Turnout: 33%

Northumberland

  • John Appleby (Liberal Democrat) – 9,552
  • Susan Dungworth (Labour) – 33,756
  • Ros Munro (Conservative) – 22,467
  • Mustaque Rahman (Independent) – 5,886

Gateshead

  • John Appleby (Liberal Democrat) – 10,323
  • Susan Dungworth (Labour) – 26,478
  • Ros Munro (Conservative) – 8,806
  • Mustaque Rahman (Independent) – 3,047

Newcastle

  • John Appleby (Liberal Democrat) – 14,227
  • Susan Dungworth (Labour) – 35,119
  • Ros Munro (Conservative) – 10,850
  • Mustaque Rahman (Independent) – 8,897

North Tyneside

  • John Appleby (Liberal Democrat) – 8,203
  • Susan Dungworth (Labour) – 31,166
  • Ros Munro (Conservative) – 13,934
  • Mustaque Rahman (Independent) – 4,513

Sunderland

  • John Appleby (Liberal Democrat) – 10,790
  • Susan Dungworth (Labour) – 32,464
  • Ros Munro (Conservative) – 15,820
  • Mustaque Rahman (Independent) – 3,467

South Tyneside

  • John Appleby (Liberal Democrat) – 5,479
  • Susan Dungworth (Labour) – 17,328
  • Ros Munro (Conservative) – 6,941
  • Mustaque Rahman (Independent) – 5,963
