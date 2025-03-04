Plans to upgrade part of a major cycle and pedestrian route linking Sunderland and Washington have been given the green light.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved a planning application for part of the Sea to Sea (C2C) network.

The plans from charity Sustrans, described as the ‘custodian’ of the National Cycle Network, apply to part of the network’s ‘route seven’.

Sea to Sea (C2C) 'route seven' signage at Hylton Bridge, Sunderland | Google/LDRS

The section earmarked for works runs from Barmston Lane in Washington to the track leading to Wood House Farm in Sunderland, with the wider route running parallel to the A1231 and A19 at Hylton Bridge.

Other proposals included the “re-design of access control barriers at either end of the path section”, along with the “installation of two new chicanes midway along the path” and drainage improvements.

A planning, design and access statement submitted with the plans noted the works would create “improved pedestrian and cycle connectivity, safety and accessibility”, as well as “encouraging more people in the nearby area to uptake active travel”.

Those behind the plans said there would be a “marked improvement for all members of the public seeking to travel between Sunderland and Washington, including commuters and those using the C2C for leisure trips, or to amenities/services along the route, with regards to connectivity, safety and inclusivity.”

The proposal also aimed to improve accessibility for “wheelchairs, pushchairs, mobility scooters and adapted cycles.”

Council planners, in a decision report, noted that works would include “adhering to the recommended minimum widths of 3.0m along the full 1.5km section of path (with the exception of a few short pinch-points), and the re-design of access control barriers at either end of the path section, as well as the installation of two new compliant chicanes midway along the path.”

During a council public consultation exercise on the plans, one representation was received asking for footpaths running through woodland alongside the riverside trail to be redeveloped so that “walkers can use the alternative route without the risk of being run down by a bike”.

Concerns were raised about “fast and silent” e-bikes and “cyclists using the C2C as a race track”, along with claims that “making this cycle way bigger [would] add to the danger.”

Council planning officers, responding in a report, said the “proposed development relates to the application site only” and that “anyother possible upgrades to other public rights of way are not of relevance to the determination of this planning application.”

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on March 3, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the development was in a “sustainable location” and would “contribute to meeting people’s needs with improved cycle network infrastructure”.

It was noted that the proposal would “not conflict with the purposes of including land in the Green Belt” and would “safeguard the city’s countryside from further encroachment [and] provide improved sustainable connectivity”.

The council decision report added: “The council’s local highway authority has raised no objections to the proposal in relation to its impact on highway / pedestrian safety and sustainable travel.

“The council’s rights of way officer has also raised no objections following previous comments made in relation to the suitability of the proposed surface for equestrian use.”

The council decision report said the proposal would “not requirethe loss of any primary arboricultural features” and that “impact on trees could be mitigated with appropriate protection measures and sensitive working methods”.

It was also noted that the planning application would be linked to a legal agreement to help mitigate the ecological impact of the works, with “off-site habitat creation” proposed.

Planning documents linked to the planning application previously said the C2C path would need to be closed for the improvement works.

Public notices are expected to be put up to inform commuters and other path-users, as well as a temporary diversion being put in place.

For more information on the plan or council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 23/01297/FU4