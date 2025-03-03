Plans to install new “trespass and vandalism prevention measures” at an iconic listed viaduct on Wearside have been submitted to city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the Grade II*-listed Victoria Viaduct, which crosses the River Wear between Fatfield and Penshaw.

The structure, originally known as the Victoria Bridge, was completed in 1838 as part of the Durham Junction Railway and has a 120ft drop at its highest point to the river below.

There are fresh plans to tackle trespasses and vandals abusing the Victoria Viaduct, which crosses the River Wear between Fatfield and Penshaw | Lord Biro/Flickr

No train has crossed the structure since the early 1990s and it has been mothballed ever since, with the viaduct track removed, steel gates erected at each end and access only allowed for essential inspections and maintenance work.

New plans from Network Rail are seeking permission from Sunderland City Council to remove and replace the existing “trespass prevention measures” and to improve security at the structure.

This includes removing “palisade and mesh fencing, secured palisade gate, concrete barriers and Cheval de Frise” and installing “new bollards, revised 2m high steel fencing, anti-trespass fins and the addition of anti-climb paint to existing handrails”.

The arrangement is expected to be duplicated at “both the east and west ends of the viaduct to prevent access to the structure.”

A design, access and heritage statement submitted with the plans states there have been “recent instances of vandalism to the structure and also access with quad bikes which has precipitated the need to review and revise the measures on the structure”.

It was noted that the “prevention of access to the structure is considered critical not just for the preservation of the structure itself, but also for the safety of those attempting to access it, given the low parapets and height above the valley floor below”.

Network Rail added that conserving the structure was important as a “designated heritage asset”, a “quintessential example of 19th century British railway engineering” and “a touchstone for exploring the area’s local history”, with the viaduct described as an “integral feature within the James Steel Park, and wider symbol of the area and town of Washington”.

Those behind the scheme said the replacement anti-trespass measures “would improve the appearance of the deterrence measures by making them seemlier and less of an eyesore to the many people who frequent the park”.

Preservation of the viaduct was also said to be important in the context of “local aspirations” to “bring the Leamside railway line back into operation”, which could see the viaduct “come back into use” in the future, planning documents state.

The heritage statement adds: “The proposed replacement of the current anti-trespass measures with a new design and construction would not hinder or harm the heritage values and significance embodied by the Victoria Viaduct, and the proposal may even serve to better display various elements of said significance.

“The new proposal seeks to remove the current assortment of aesthetically uncoordinated barriers and deliver a more harmonious and secure replacement.

“This endeavour will both protect the Grade II*-listed viaduct from trespass and vandalism, all whilst more suitably complementing the asset’s historical, evidential, aesthetic, and communal values.”

The Victoria Viaduct sits within the Washington East ward and the applicant for the new security measures is listed as Network Rail Infrastructure Limited.

The viaduct was previously the focal point for the campaign to restore the Leamside Line, which ran between Ferryhill and Gateshead, to its former use.

It is more than 30 years since it carried freight and no passenger train has used it since 1964 after the “Beeching Axe”.

Supporters of reviving the line have also said the Leamside Line could improve rail links on Wearside, by bringing the Metro to Washington and Houghton.

New plans for improved security at the Victoria Viaduct will be considered by Sunderland City Council’s planning department, as listed building consent is required for the works.

A decision on the application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded and the council’s decision deadline is listed as April 14, 2025.

For more information on the plan, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00377/LBC