Security measures approved at Victoria Viaduct after trespassers risk lives on historic structure

Sunderland City Council’s planning department recently validated an application for the Victoria Viaduct, which crosses the River Wear between Fatfield and Penshaw.

No train has crossed the structure since the early 1990s and it has been mothballed ever since, with the viaduct track removed and steel gates erected at each end.

The Victoria Viaduct carries the mothballed Leamside Line over the River Wear.

This includes one gate being welded shut and a gate at the other side being locked but accessible to allow for essential inspections and maintenance work.

New plans, approved by councillors this week, aim to replace existing palisade fencing with “anti-trespass fencing” to improve security at the site.

According to a report prepared for decision-makers, the plans aimed to find a “suitable balance between minimising the visual impact of the security measures on the listed building” whilst resolving issues of “trespassing onto the bridge by foot and motor/quad bikes and associated vandalism and anti-social behaviour”.

The gate at the Leamside Line in 2021, when it had been forced open. Since this picture was taken the gate has been secured and coated in vandal-proof paint.

Council planning officers, who recommended the plans for approval, said the “security measures would be necessary for public safety”.

After being put to the vote, the plans were approved by Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee at City Hall on Monday, November 28.

Councillor James Doyle said it was “unfortunate” the application had to be brought forward and that he agreed with Historic England’s comments that the plans were “necessary rather than desirable”.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council and vice-chair of the panel, said it was important to secure the viaduct to prevent someone getting seriously injured, or worse.

The current handrails are easy to climb over or through.

He added: “As a resident of the [Washington] East ward I have been up on that viaduct and I have been up there in a councillor capacity supporting east ward councillors who have been at their wits end for years trying to get this viaduct secured.

“You put something in a place like that, nice and high, teenagers go to it and there’s clear evidence of drugs and alcohol use.

“I agree with Cllr Doyle that it’s necessary and that we shouldn’t do this to a Grade-II anything.

“But if we don’t we really do run the risk of there being a fatality off that viaduct because very quickly there is a very steep drop because it’s a ravine.

“So I’m delighted this plan is coming forward to secure the viaduct and to make it safer so people can’t get on it”.

Victoria Viaduct recently became a focal point for the campaign to restore the Leamside Line, which ran between Ferryhill and Gateshead, to its former use.

Back in March, 2021, Network Rail officials warned that trespassing on the structure could have “life changing or even fatal consequences”.

The viaduct sits within the Washington East ward and the applicant for the new security measures is listed as Amalgamated Construction Ltd.

