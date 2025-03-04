Plans for new practice facilities at a city cricket club have been given the green light by council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for the Philadelphia Cricket and Community Club in the city’s Copt Hill ward.

According to its website, the club was established in 1868 and operates from its Bunker Hill ground “at the heart of the local community in Philadelphia”.

Philadelphia Cricket and Community Club has been granted planning permission to improve its facilities | Google/LDRS

The club also runs a number of senior teams and junior teams and through its ‘junior academy’, aims to “provide opportunities for young people to play cricket and to develop their cricketing skills.”

Plans submitted to council officials last year (2024) aimed to “remove existing practice nets” at the cricket club’s base and replace them with “new two lane practice nets”.

Floor plans described the proposed structure as a “two lane enclosed cricket practice net facility” and listed the features of the development.

This included “premium grade woven synthetic playing surface carpets per lane”, along with a batting area and bowling area, a netting system and “cage sockets set into concrete foundation”.

During a council public consultation exercise on the plans, there were no letters of representation submitted.

After considering the planning application, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on March 3, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the development was acceptable in principle and was linked to a council planning policy which aims to “enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors by providing a range of high standard recreational, sporting, cultural and community facilities.”

The decision report acknowledged the proposed development’s height but noted it would be “wholly screened from the public domain courtesy of being positioned behind existing boundary treatment and to the rear of adjacent dwellinghouses.”

The council decision report adds: “Although the proposed development would be high, it would be visually permeable and is to be positioned over the footprint of existing practice nets / pitch covers.

“In these terms, the existing situation is likely to remain broadly similar.

“It would, therefore, not have any materially harmful impacts in relation to overshadowing or outlook / dominance for residents within adjacent dwellings.”

The cricket club’s website states the club is “proud of its record in giving many local young people their first taste of cricket, whilst at the same time supporting the most talented youngsters in achieving representative honours at county and national level.”

Under planning conditions, the new practice facilities must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the plan or council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02357/FUL