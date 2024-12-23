Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new student accommodation development in Sunderland city centre have been given the green light.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for 23 Olive Street, in the Park Lane area.

Rooms above an old hairdressers at 23 Olive Street, Sunderland, are being turned into student flats

As part of the plans, external building alterations were proposed including a new entrance door and rear exit door to the retained retail unit on the ground floor, as well as new roof lights and first floor window openings.

The plans were submitted by DL Property Group Ltd along with supporting documents and floor plans.

The ground floor plan showed a cycle store with five vertical cycle lockers, a new entrance to the student lets and a retained retail unit and associated staff room.

Four single bedrooms were proposed on the first floor, each with an ensuite bathroom, as well as a single studio apartment with space for a double bed, seating and an ensuite bathroom, on the second floor.

The planning application added the site was previously used as a hair and beauty salon but had since become vacant.

During the planning application process, amended floor plans were submitted to “illustrate sound proofing and ensuites provided”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on December 23, 2024.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the application site was within a “highly accessible site within Sunderland city centre” and complied with relevant housing standards.

Council planning documents referenced comments from the applicant which indicated “there would be no issues with letting out the units for the 2025/2026 academic year (subject to completion of the works in a timely manner)”.

As part of the plans, a condition was also added to the development stating it “shall not be used for any other purpose than student accommodation”.

The development, as a house in multiple occupation (HMO), would also require a licence from the council’s private sector housing team.

The council decision report said the applicant “must apply for [this licence] before occupancy.”

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01250/FUL