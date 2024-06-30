Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans for more student accommodation in Sunderland city centre have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 23 Olive Street, in the Park Lane area.

Plans aim to change the use of the upper floors above a business unit to form five “student lets” with a shared kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the plans, external alterations are proposed including a new entrance door and rear exit door to the retained retail unit on the ground floor and other changes to the building.

23 Olive Street, Sunderland. Picture LDRS

This includes four roof lights, new first-floor window openings and “full render finish” to the building’s rear elevation.

The plans have been submitted by DL Property Group Ltd along with supporting documents and floor plans.

The ground floor plan shows a cycle store with five vertical cycle lockers, a new entrance to the student lets and a retained retail unit and associated staff room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, the proposed first floor includes four single bedrooms, each with an ensuite bathroom, and a single shared kitchen/dining area.

Proposals for the second floor include a single studio apartment with space for a double bed, seating and an ensuite bathroom.

A planning application states the site was previously used as a hair and beauty salon but is currently vacant, and that no residential conversion work has taken place.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of August 20, 2024.