Sunderland council veterans given honorary titles after decades of service

(left to right) front row. Kevin Ball, Peter Wood, Mayor of Sunderland Allison Chisnall, Louise Farthing, Ger Fowler, City Hall (July 24)

Former Sunderland city councillors who served the public on Wearside for decades have been awarded with prestigious civic titles.

Ex-councillors Peter Wood and Louise Farthing were recognised for their commitment to public service at a Sunderland City Council meeting this week.

Councillors agreed to give the titles of Honorary Alderman and Honorary Alderwoman to Mr Wood and Mrs Farthing respectively, honorary titles which are conferred in “recognition of distinguished contribution to civic life”.

The city council has given the titles to several former councillors in the past, and Wednesday’s (July 24) meeting at City Hall added another two to the official list.

Honorary Alderwoman Louise Farthing with Mayor of Sunderland Allison Chisnall

Both Peter Wood and Louise Farthing stood down ahead of the local elections in May, 2023, after long periods of civic service.

Conservative Peter Wood had served as a councillor for 40 years over several terms of office, and spent decades of his civic life representing residents as a councillor for St Michael’s ward.

Louise Farthing was first elected to the Houghton ward as a Liberal in the 1970s and served one term before returning to represent the Houghton ward for Labour for several years.

She then returned again as a Washington South Labour councillor between 2012-2023, and was most recently the council’s cabinet member responsible for children’s services.

Honorary Alderman Peter Wood with Mayor of Sunderland Allison Chisnall

At this week’s ceremonial meeting, councillors were nominated for the Alderman and Alderwoman titles by fellow councillors, and speeches were given to an audience of councillors, former councillors, family and friends.

Councillors heard Peter Wood was first elected in 1967, had attended council meetings at the old Town Hall at Fawcett Street, the Civic Centre and now City Hall, and was a former leader and deputy leader of the Conservative Group.

Mr Wood was recognised for his contribution to citywide debates, hard work and reputation in his local ward, background in education and years of community work, as well as his “unfailing politeness” and “legendary” knowledge of transport.

He was nominated for the Alderman position by Conservative Group leader, councillor Antony Mullen, who described his colleague as a “knowledgeable, fair and authoritative voice on the council” who “commanded the respect of fellow councillors, officers and partners of the council”.

Councillor Michael Dixon, St Michael’s ward councillor, credited his former ward colleague’s “conscientious and constructive” approach to council duties and added the Alderman title was a “fitting acknowledgement for an outstanding record of public service”.

Louise Farthing was nominated for the Honorary Alderwoman position by former Labour council leader Graeme Miller.

Cllr Miller, who represented the Washington South ward alongside Louise Farthing for many years, reflected on his ward colleague’s local campaigns and time in cabinet running city services.

As a former cabinet member for children, learning and skills, the veteran councillor was credited for her role in helping to bring the council’s Ofsted rating from ‘inadequate’ to ‘outstanding’.

Councillor Linda Williams, a Washington councillor and former cabinet member, said she would be a “wonderful support” to the Mayor and was a “bubbly, chatty and well-informed lady who will be able to take on any engagement successfully”.

Cllr Miller also noted that Louise Farthing first got involved in politics more than 60 years ago, and when combined with Peter Wood’s time in politics, this represented “over 110 years of public service between the pair of them”.

“I think we have to recognise that figure as just remarkable and appreciate all of that,” he added.

New Labour council leader councillor Michael Mordey also paid tribute to both former councillors at the City Hall meeting.

Cllr Mordey referenced Mrs Farthing’s “unwavering commitment to community service” and advice and guidance in cabinet roles, as well as referencing Mr Wood’s “pivotal role in shaping the debate” and his “legendary” interest in “all things transport”.

The Honorary Aldermen and Alderwomen can attend community engagements on behalf of the Mayor of Sunderland and are part of civic ceremonies such as the Remembrance Parade, special flag raising ceremonies, citizenship ceremonies and more.

Sunderland City Council’s website states the role is “one of the highest honours that the city can give a person” but “there are no particular entitlements attached to this role, it does not come with an allowance and the honour cannot be passed on”.

Mr Wood, in an acceptance speech, said it was a “humbling experience” and thanked colleagues for their nomination and those who had attended the ceremony.

He told the meeting: “I enjoyed my time as a councillor, there’s no more worthwhile activity in my view than public service, in which all members and officers of this council are involved.

“I’m certainly happy now to undertake the more ceremonial role of Honorary Alderman.

“I feel something of a link with the past if I may say so.

“The first meeting of Sunderland County Borough Council I attended as a newly-elected councillor in May, 1967, in the old Town Hall in Fawcett Street included on its agenda the election of Aldermen, who in those days played a full role in the running of the council.

“There weren’t Honorary Aldermen but I’m sure the ladies and gentlemen involved were highly honourable.

“Rightly in my view, the only members entitled to make decisions are those directly elected by the city’s citizens.

“Time and life move on but it’s good I think that traditions and titles in local government continue, though roles change.

“Thank you very much indeed, I’ll certainly do my best as your new Honorary Alderman”.

Mrs Farthing, accepting the award, thanked those who had nominated her for the “great honour” and thanked family and friends for making the journey to the council ceremony.

The former councillor said she had been involved in local politics for “most of my adult life” and credited her family for helping to shape her values.

Mrs Farthing told the meeting: “You will note that I have chosen the title of Alderwoman, for me this is quite significant.

“Despite being the mother of two daughters I accepted the title chairman without much thought, it’s only in more recent times that campaigns to change the title to chair or more preferably chairperson, have become acceptable.

“I never liked the title chairwoman which always was used in my view in a derogatory manner with its connotations of charwoman, a word which very rarely thankfully is heard nowadays.

“Two of my granddaughters are present [today], their world is so much more tolerant than the way of things I accepted in my youth, which was so dominated by men.

“Even though my grandmother was born in the Victorian era she learned to drive in her late teens or early twenties, she was progressive even for her suffragette generation.

“I believe that gave me the incentive to want to improve the world, not just for my peers but for those who follow us”.

Later at the same council meeting, the Freedom of the City was awarded to veterans champion Ger Fowler and SAFC legend Kevin Ball.