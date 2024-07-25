Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An ex-serviceman has been granted Freedom of the City of Sunderland for his work with Sunderland Armed Forces Partnership and for founding Veterans in Crisis (VICS).

Veterans in Crisis founder Ger Fowler is awarded Freedom of the City by Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Allison Chisnall. | Sunderland Echo

Founder and CEO of the organisation Ger Fowler was born in Sunderland and served in the British Army’s 1st Light Infantry from 1986 to 1991, including tours of Northern Ireland.

There are an estimated 11,000 plus Armed Forces veterans in and around the city. Ger was inspired to start the organisation in 2018.

Roker-based VICS offers a variety of help to veterans and their families, from mental health support with counselling sessions and helping people with substance abuse issues, to practical help like removals and housing advice.

Their good work has not gone unnoticed and Ger's Freedom of the City is only the latest accolade for the group.

It was awarded at a ceremony at City Hall by the Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Allison Chisnall, with former SAFC captain Kevin Ball also receiving the same honour.

Former leader of the council, Cllr Graeme Miller moved the resolution to confer the freedom on Mr Fowler and praised the work of VICS.

Cllr Miller said: "The peer-to-peer support offered at VICS means that the Armed Forces Community who access their services know they are talking to people who really do know what they have been through, and are not just paying lip service to their issues.

"Ger works tirelessly to raise funds for the work he undertakes with the armed forces family."

Ger told the Echo: "To be given this award just means the world to me. I love Sunderland. I love everything about Sunderland.

Ger Fowler, right, received his Freedom of the City alongside former Sunderland AFC captain Kevin Ball. | North News

"I couldn't get a higher award than this, so I'm absolutely over the moon.

"I want to thank the people of Sunderland as it only works because of the people of Sunderland; from the leader of the council all the way to the man in the street. They've all played their part, so I thank everyone.