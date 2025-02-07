Rent levels for council houses on Wearside are set to rise following a decision by city leaders this week.

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet of senior councillors has given the green light to amended housing rent levels for the 2025/26 financial year.

Since becoming a registered provider of social housing at the end of November 2019, the council has increased its housing stock and as of December, 2024, had 170 tenants.

Rents are charged at an affordable rent level (80 per cent of market rent) in line with standards which dictate how registered providers of social housing must set, and increase, social rents.

Under Government policy, registered providers of housing can increase rents by a maximum of the consumer price index (CPI), plus one per cent, per year.

Changes agreed by senior councillors this week will see new rent levels come into force from March 31, 2025.

Councillor Michael Mordey, Labour leader of Sunderland City Council, said the proposed increase of 2.7 per cent for 2025/26 was lower than previous years.

Speaking at City Hall on Thursday (February 6, 2025), he said: “The proposed increase is in line with the Government’s Rent Standard which outlines that housing providers can increase rents by a maximum of CPI, plus one per cent, per annum.

“CPI is variable and therefore the rate of increase is different each year […] the 2.7 per cent increase proposed is much lower than the previous two years when the maximum increase allowed was 11.1 per cent and 7.7 per cent due to much higher CPI rates.

“The average gross increase per property is £3.40 per week, although most tenants will not feel the impact due to their receipt of welfare benefits.”

A report presented to Sunderland City Council’s cabinet said all council tenants would be informed in writing about the rent increase by February 28, 2025.

The cabinet report noted the written notice would use “gross rent figures which will not show housing benefit or housing elements on universal credit payments” but that “housing benefits will be recalculated to take account of the new gross rent figure”.

The cabinet report added the increase “provides a balance between affordability for our tenants and the cost to the council for providing services”.

According to the cabinet report, around 71 per cent of the council’s tenants (121) are in receipt of “full benefit” and will not see any rent increase as this is covered by their benefits.

Elsewhere, 29 tenants will receive the full rent increase and 20 tenants would “see some rent increase as they only receive partial benefits”.

The cabinet report adds the “biggest increase for a full rent payer is £5.07 per week, with the lowest increase [at] £1.75 per week”.

Some council properties are also subject to service charges but these charges would “increase outside the Government’s Rent Standard and will be set at the level of inflation the service provider sets for 2025/26” with relevant tenants being informed, cabinet documents state.

Cllr Mordey said council officers would continue to support tenants to ensure they can afford their rent and manage household bills.

The council cabinet report also outlines the consequences of failing to bring the rent increase forward.

It adds: “The housing service for tenants must be delivered in the long term and funded from income from rents.

“This income needs to cover the ongoing costs of repairs and maintenance and long-term improvements to council tenants’ homes.

“A lower rent increase will compound a long-term problem in delivering future services as income will lag significantly behind other service cost pressures.

“Increasing rents by less than 2.7 per cent will put at risk the council’s ability to provide its services and meet the needs of tenants with regards to repairs and maintenance, future home improvement programmes and housing management services.

“This would create a position where the council would be at risk of not meeting the regulatory requirements set by the Regulator ofSocial Housing.”

More information on the rent increase plan can be found by visiting Sunderland City Council’s website.