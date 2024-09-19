Speed camera budgets and intelligence part of new road safety deal for Sunderland

A speed camera van.

City leaders have backed plans for a new regional partnership aimed at improving road safety and tackling “dangerous drivers”.

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet of senior councillors, at a meeting this week, agreed to enter into a five-year partnership aimed at reducing road casualties and increasing road safety awareness.

The Northumbria Road Safety Partnership will see councils across Northumberland and Tyne and Wear work in partnership with Northumbria Police and the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner.

Each party involved has already worked collaboratively on road safety projects since the formation of the North East Combined Authority (NECA) this year, however, the new formal partnership represents a renewed commitment to work collaboratively on improving road safety and tackling problem motorists.

Cllr Michael Mordey

With Sunderland City Council playing a key role in the initiative, the partnership will focus on enhancing education, prevention, and enforcement measures to reduce the risks faced by road users across the Northumbria Police force area.

According to a report presented to the city council’s cabinet this week, some measures include the “collective procurement” of “digitalised fixed speed cameras”, subject to budgets, as well as other efforts to tackle speeding.

This includes “providing feedback and intelligence to Northumbria Police on mobile speed camera sites and discussing the proposals for the deployment of mobile speed camera sites”.

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet, at a meeting at City Hall on Thursday, September 19, approved the council entering into the new five-year regional partnership, with Gateshead Council acting as lead authority.

It was noted that deferring the decision could “lead to further delays to the digitisation and upgrading of fixed speed cameras, along with potential loss of input into regional road safety initiatives”.

Councillor Michael Mordey, leader of Sunderland City Council and portfolio holder for strategic transport at NECA, welcomed the city council’s cabinet decision.

Speaking after the cabinet meeting, he said: “By working strategically with neighbouring local authorities, Northumbria Police and the Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth, it will allow us to work more efficiently in areas such as education, prevention and taking direct action against dangerous drivers.

“Pooling our resources and expertise will also make it easier for local authorities, such as ours, to identify and act upon challenges and dangers facing the region’s road users and streamline the decision-making process when it comes to improving key roads.

“It is a great example of how the city council is committed to working with our colleagues across the region to improve the lives of residents and make Sunderland the best possible place to live, work and visit.”

The previous Northumbria Safer Roads Initiative (NSRI), which ended in 2015/16, paved the way for this new agreement, with Gateshead Council continuing to act as the lead authority.

In recent years, the local authorities and Northumbria Police have worked together on various safety campaigns, including the ‘Schools Go Smarter’ and ‘Road Respect’ initiatives.

The new partnership agreement is expected to build on previous successes by focusing on improvements through “strategic interventions on the region’s highway network, with a particular focus on enhancing speed limit compliance”.

Work around digital speed cameras will be complemented with “tailored education and engagement activities” and “enhanced collaboration on road safety research, data collection, and intelligence sharing” to improve enforcement.

The new road safety partnership will also work closely with Northumbria Police to ensure targeted enforcement is directed at more ‘high-risk’ road users.

Susan Dungworth, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “We all make use of our roads in some way whether we get behind the wheel, travel as passengers or walk or cycle through our neighbourhood.

“Road safety therefore impacts us all, so it’s important we all work closely together to promote safety and ensure action is taken against those who pose a danger.

“I’m supportive of this partnership which brings together key services with a shared ambition to make Northumbria’s roads safer for everyone.”

Councillor Michael Butler, Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for children’s services, child poverty and skills, also welcomed the new road safety partnership.

Speaking at Thursday’s cabinet meeting, he added: “Having seen and being involved in some high speed car accidents, it’s never a nice thing to witness or be involved in.

“Things like this could potentially save lives, so I’m extremely supportive of the measure”.

Subject to agreement by all parties, the Northumbria Road Safety Partnership will commence from October 1, 2024.