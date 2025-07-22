Plans for new “retirement apartments” at a former school site on Wearside have been given the green light by city councillors.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, at a meeting this week, approved an application for a 51-apartment scheme in the Southwick ward.

The “retirement apartments” development was proposed on the site of the former Thornbeck College autism education centre, which was demolished in 2018, and the land sits near residential properties and the Fulwell Quarry Nature Reserve.

Final plans for the land off Sycamore Drive, Carley Hill, included a mix of one-bed and two-bed apartments set within landscaped gardens, along with more than 20 parking spaces, including disabled bays.

A supporting planning statement noted the scheme would provide “high-quality retirement accommodation” and a “safe and secure environment for residents aged 60 and above”.

Those behind the scheme added the applicant McCarthy Stone is a “leading provider of accommodation for older persons across the UK” and that the Sunderland plans aim to “improve the affordability, flexibility and choice of later living accommodation”.

The applicant said there “has been an inequality of provision that has led to many in the UK regarding specialist later living housing options as being unsuitable for their needs, or too expensive”.

It was noted that McCarthy Stone, under its current strategy, is “seeking opportunities to bring forward later living developments in areas of the country that have previously been unviable but where an identified need exists, so more people can access the benefits of this form of living in the most sustainable and accessible locations”.

This includes a “new development concept which exclusively appeals to elderly residents who reside in a lower-value home, for whom traditional retirement living developments are not a viable alternative.”

During a formal council consultation exercise on the planning application there were four public representations, including two objections and two “neutral” representations.

One neutral representation raised concerns about the level of parking provision and site screening, while one objection raised concerns over the increase in traffic and associated noise pollution and parking issues, and other concerns included the removal of green open space and the proposed development “making this area more secluded.”

Council planners, in the committee report, said the site was “identified within the council’s brownfield register as being suitable for residential use” and would “bring forward retirement accommodation for the over 60s” in the form of “low maintenance private apartments”.

It was noted the proposals would “contribute to meeting an identifiable [need] for new housing options for older persons within the city” and that the development would “sit comfortably within the context of its environment without causing detriment to the visual or residential amenity of the area”.

Council planners said the “proposed model to be operated by the developer will still enable the delivery of more affordable and solely shared ownership tenure properties, supported by housing grant from Homes England” and that “parking provision would meet demand”.

They added that “ecological impacts arising from the development have also been assessed and the council’s ecologist has confirmed that such impacts can be appropriately mitigated.”

The plans were formally discussed at a meeting of Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee at City Hall on Monday (July 21, 2025).

Councillors on the decision-making panel raised concerns about the viability of the scheme and whether there was “sufficient” parking space for future residents and visitors.

A representative from McCarthy Stone, responding to questions at City Hall, said the scheme would be supported by Homes England funding which would address viability issues and that the scheme would also receive funding for using ‘modern methods of construction’.

The applicant’s representative stated the Sunderland housing plan was part of a new McCarthy Stone initiative and although there was only one related scheme completed to date, councillors were told it was “selling very well”.

It was also noted that McCarthy Stone was a “strategic partner” of Homes England and that the Sunderland site had secured necessary grant funding towards the “older persons shared ownership initiative through the Government.”

A committee report prepared for councillors stated the proposed housing model would mean “apartments can be made available via a shared ownership tenure that enables residents to purchase apartments for a cost that is 25 per cent lower than market value.”

In response to concerns about parking, council highways officers said they were comfortable with the level of parking provided based on the needs of the development but that there was scope to potentially reduce or remove some of the local parking restrictions in future if required.

It was also noted that there wasn’t any scope to bring bus services closer to the development.

Councillor Michael Dixon commented that the road leading to the proposed development was “not in a particularly good condition”.

Council highways officers, responding, said there was “potential for some repairs” as part of the council’s wider road network maintenance and that there was not a requirement for the developer to contribute to surfacing the road.

After being put to the vote, the plans won unanimous approval from members of the Planning and Highways Committee.

As part of the planning approval, Sunderland City Council’s planning department is seeking a financial contribution from developers towards “strategic access management and monitoring along the coast” in relation to protected nature sites.

Council planning officers concluded that the “site lies within a sustainable residential location, provides good access to public transport and that the proposed use of the land would contribute positively to meeting the council’s housing targets”.

The council committee report adds: “In summary, there are not considered to be any demonstrable grounds which would direct the council to refuse planning permission for the development as proposed and the development is consequently considered to be acceptable, having had regard to all relevant planning policies and other material planning considerations.”

Plans for the site emerged in 2024 after a request was made to the council for a ‘screening opinion ‘ on whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) was needed for the development.

A submitted planning statement added: “The location of the proposed development has been driven significantly by responding to neighbouring uses, responses from the community engagement, and from seeking to retain trees onsite.

“The building is located at the furthest extent of the site from adjacent residential dwellings to the east and south to ensure generous stand-off distances are achieved so there are no unacceptable impacts on privacy or amenity of the neighbouring residents.”

Under planning conditions, the housing scheme must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the plan, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02253/FU4