Full plans submitted for 'retirement apartments' on former Sunderland school site

Company McCarthy Stone has submitted a full planning application for 51 retirement apartments on the ex-Thornbeck College autism education centre site in the Southwick ward (November, 2024) Credit LDRS

Plans for “retirement apartments” on a former school site on Wearside have been officially submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a full application for a proposed 51-apartment scheme in the Southwick ward.

The site is bound by residential dwellings on two sides and the Fulwell Quarry Nature Reserve and site of special scientific interest (SSSI) sit to the north.

The “retirement apartments” are proposed on the site of the former Thornbeck College autism education centre, which was demolished in 2018.

Plans for the land off Sycamore Drive, Carley Hill, include a mix of one-bed and two-bed apartments set within landscaped gardens along with 20 parking spaces, including two disabled bays.

A supporting planning statement submitted to council officials states access to the site will be from Sycamore Drive to the south and that there will be space for vehicle turning.

The planning statement notes the scheme would provide “high-quality retirement accommodation” and a “safe and secure environment for residents aged 60 and above”.

Those behind the scheme added that the applicant McCarthy Stone is a “leading provider of accommodation for older persons across the UK”.

The planning statement adds: “McCarthy Stone is seeking to improve the affordability, flexibility and choice of later living accommodation, recognising that there has been an inequality of provision that has led to many in the UK regarding specialist later living housing options as being unsuitable for their needs, or too expensive.

“Through the current strategy, McCarthy Stone is seeking opportunities to bring forward later living developments in areas of the country that have previously been unviable but where an identified need exists, so more people can access the benefits of this form of living in the most sustainable and accessible locations.

“McCarthy Stone has developed a new development concept which exclusively appeals to elderly residents who reside in a lower-value home, for whom traditional retirement living developments are not a viable alternative.”

Earlier this year, a request for a ‘screening opinion ‘ was submitted on whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) was needed for the development, and council planners have since ruled that an EIA is “not required”.

Council planners will now rule on an application for full planning permission for the retirement apartments, with a decision expected next year.

Developers have said the plans represent “much-needed specialist retirement accommodation which makes use of a sustainably located, previously developed site […] whilst also being in close proximity to sustainable transport infrastructure”.

The submitted planning statement adds: “The retirement living complex will occupy the northern and western parts of the site and will consist of a single L-shaped building of three storeys.

“The location of the proposed development has been driven significantly by responding to neighbouring uses, responses from the community engagement, and from seeking to retain trees onsite.

“The building is located at the furthest extent of the site from adjacent residential dwellings to the east and south to ensure generous stand-off distances are achieved so there are no unacceptable impacts on privacy or amenity of the neighbouring residents.”

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made following a period of council consultation.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of February 10, 2025.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02253/FU4