Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for dozens of “retirement apartments” on a former school site have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for a ‘screening opinion’ linked to a proposed 51-apartment scheme in the Southwick ward.

The site is bound by residential dwellings on two sides and the Fulwell Quarry Nature Reserve and site of special scientific interest (SSSI) sit to the north.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New plans will see council planners rule on whether an environmental impact assessment is needed before developers apply for full planning permission to build.

Company McCarthy Stone wants to build 51 retirement apartments on the former Thornbeck College autism education centre site. Credit: Google Maps

The “retirement apartments” are proposed on the site of the former Thornbeck College autism education centre, which was demolished in 2018.

Plans for the land off Sycamore Drive include a mix of one-bed and two-bed apartments, as well as a garden area and 20 parking spaces, including two disabled bays.

A supporting statement submitted to council officials states access to the site will be from Sycamore Drive to the south and that there will be space for vehicle turning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those behind the scheme also said the previous school site had been vacant for years and was “subject to antisocial behaviour and vandalism” before its demolition.

It was noted that the vacant land now includes “grassland, trees and shrubs” and “areas of hardstanding”.

The supporting statement adds: “The [proposed] site includes extensive landscaping including tree planting, grassed areas, and a garden area for residents.

“Measures to maximise energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions including a ‘fabric first approach’ has been incorporated into the proposed development which will be presented within an energy statement with the planning application”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicants are listed in planning documents as McCarthy Stone.

It was noted that a “landscape buffer and fencing” would be provided to “prevent direct access from the site onto the SSSI and nature reserve”.

The supporting statement added: “Given the proposed use as a retirement living development, the provision of seating and landscaping on the site and the proximity of other recreation areas in the vicinity, any effects associated with recreational pressure on the SSSI and nature reserve are not considered likely to be significant”.

A decision on the screening opinion is expected to be made later this year.

For more information, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01993/SCR