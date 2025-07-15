Plans for new “retirement apartments” at a former school site on Wearside are due to go before councillors for decision next week.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will discuss a full application for a proposed 51-apartment scheme in the Southwick ward.

The “retirement apartments” development is proposed on the site of the former Thornbeck College autism education centre, which was demolished in 2018.

Company McCarthy Stone has submitted a full planning application for 51 retirement apartments on the ex-Thornbeck College autism education centre site in the Southwick ward | LDRS

The current site is bound by residential dwellings on two sides and the Fulwell Quarry Nature Reserve and site of special scientific interest (SSSI) sit to the north.

Plans for the land off Sycamore Drive, Carley Hill, include a mix of one-bed and two-bed apartments set within landscaped gardens along with 20 parking spaces, including disabled bays.

A supporting planning statement noted the scheme would provide “high-quality retirement accommodation” and a “safe and secure environment for residents aged 60 and above”.

Those behind the scheme added that the applicant McCarthy Stone is a “leading provider of accommodation for older persons across the UK” and that plans aim to “improve the affordability, flexibility and choice of later living accommodation”.

The applicant said there “has been an inequality of provision that has led to many in the UK regarding specialist later living housing options as being unsuitable for their needs, or too expensive”.

It was noted that McCarthy Stone, under its current strategy, is “seeking opportunities to bring forward later living developments in areas of the country that have previously been unviable but where an identified need exists, so more people can access the benefits of this form of living in the most sustainable and accessible locations”.

This includes a “new development concept which exclusively appeals to elderly residents who reside in a lower-value home, for whom traditional retirement living developments are not a viable alternative.”

During a developer-led community consultation on the plans in 2024 there were more than 20 representations raising a range of concerns, council planning documents state.

This included traffic on Sycamore Drive, parking pressures, light pollution and privacy issues, loss of greenspace used by dog walkers, construction traffic impacts, odour impacts of the bin storage area, and ground conditions.

However, the council’s formal consultation on the full planning application only attracted four public representations, including two objections and two “neutral” representations.

One neutral representation raised concerns about the level of parking provision and made comments about site screening, while one objection raised concerns over the increase in traffic and associated noise pollution and parking issues.

Other concerns raised by objectors included the removal of green open space and the proposed development “making this area more secluded.”

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a report published ahead of a decision-making meeting next week, has recommended the plans for approval.

Council planners, in a committee report, said the site was “identified within the council’s brownfield register as being suitable for residential use” and would “bring forward retirement accommodation for the over 60s” in the form of “low maintenance private apartments”.

It was noted the proposals would “contribute to meeting an identifiable [need] for new housing options for older persons within the city” and would “bring forward a high-quality development that will sit comfortably within the context of its environment without causing detriment to the visual or residential amenity of the area”.

Council planners said the “proposed model to be operated by the developer will still enable the delivery of more affordable and solely shared ownership tenure properties, supported by housing grant from Homes England” and that “parking provision would meet demand”.

They added that “ecological impacts arising from the development have also been assessed and the council’s ecologist has confirmed that such impacts can be appropriately mitigated subject to conditions to cover ecological mitigation and enhancement measures”.

The council’s planning department is also seeking a financial contribution from developers towards “strategic access management and monitoring along the coast” in relation to protected nature sites.

Council planning officers concluded that the “site lies within a sustainable residential location, provides good access to public transport and that the proposed use of the land would contribute positively to meeting the council’s housing targets”.

The council committee report adds: “In summary, there are not considered to be any demonstrable grounds which would direct the council to refuse planning permission for the development as proposed and the development is consequently considered to be acceptable, having had regard to all relevant planning policies and other material planning considerations.”

Plans for the site emerged in 2024 after a request was made to the council for a ‘screening opinion ‘ on whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) was needed for the development.

The submitted planning statement added: “The retirement living complex will occupy the northern and western parts of the site and will consist of a single L-shaped building of three storeys.

“The location of the proposed development has been driven significantly by responding to neighbouring uses, responses from the community engagement, and from seeking to retain trees onsite.

“The building is located at the furthest extent of the site from adjacent residential dwellings to the east and south to ensure generous stand-off distances are achieved so there are no unacceptable impacts on privacy or amenity of the neighbouring residents.”

Plans will be discussed by Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee on Monday, July 21, at City Hall.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5.30pm and will be open to the public.

For more information on the plan, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02253/FU4