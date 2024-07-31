Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The £25million boost to get the ball rolling on the game-changing film studios plan in Sunderland has officially been given the green light.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness and members of the North East Combined Authority signed off the £25million investment in the region’s screen industry at a meeting on Tuesday, July 30.

Mayor McGuiness and local authority leaders approved funding to begin preparation on the site, which will be home to Crown Works Studios, a world-leading film and TV production studio.

The completed development will create up to 8,450 jobs across the North East by 2033. It is forecast that as the studio development and its supply chain grows over the next 10 years, it could add £2 billion to the region’s economy.

Mayor McGuinness said: “The North East is already a hotbed for arts and culture. Today we are sending a message that we will be the home for world-class film and TV production. Our North East has been the backdrop for iconic TV shows and films, and talent and creativity runs through our DNA as a region. Now we will retake our place on screens across the globe.

“We will build a thriving creative economy from the banks of the River Wear and beyond, creating thousands of amazing jobs for local people. Doing so will make our area the home of real opportunity – ending the days where people have to leave the North East to pursue a career in creative industries.“

Cllr Michael Mordey, Cabinet member for Finance and Investment and leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “Creative industries represent a huge opportunity for the whole of the North East, and we know that film studios like those proposed for Sunderland Riverside will be absolutely transformational for the city and region, supporting many thousands of jobs and delivering enormous benefits for businesses in the supply chain.

“We’re thrilled that the exciting proposals for studios in Sunderland have captured the imagination of so many people across the North East, and that the city will become home to yet another powerhouse, that will deliver huge advantages for the city, region and UK Plc. We look forward to working closely with the sector and investors on this world-class opportunity.

Alison Gwynn, chief executive of North East Screen added: "The North East is currently the fastest growing region in the UK for film and TV production and has seen an 86% increase over the past two years with 2024 already set to create even more jobs for local people.