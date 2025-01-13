Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for an “electric HGV charging station” at the home of Nissan on Wearside have been submitted to city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the Nissan Motor Manufacturing (UK) Limited Plant in the Washington area.

The company is seeking planning permission for new electric vehicle charging infrastructure on land currently used for open air storage, and south of the site’s ‘battery assembly shop’.

According to planning documents, a new “electric HGV charging station” at the site would “serve to benefit the day-to-day commercial operations at Nissan”.

The development would be made up of a number of “modular high power charging cabinets” and would include both “duel” and “single” charging units capable of charging up to 10 HGVs at the same time across two locations.

Details of the development are set out in a planning statement submitted to council officials and it was noted that there would be “no additional vehicle movements in and out of the Nissan site”.

Those behind the scheme added that “the intention is that existing diesel HGVs would be replaced by the electric vehicles” and that the new charging station would have several benefits.

This includes “supporting the transition to a low carbon future in a changing climate” and “supporting a form of renewable and low carbon energy and associated infrastructure”.

In June, industry body the Road Haulage Association said there were just 300 electric HGVs among the 500,000 lorries in the UK.

The planning statement adds: “The charging station would complement the employment function of the Nissan factory and would seek to implement associated works, which would serve to benefit the day-to-day commercial operations at Nissan.

“Furthermore, the proposal would support the production and use of sustainable forms of energy as part of the Nissan site operations.”

A decision on the housing plan is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of March 5, 2025.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02556/FUL