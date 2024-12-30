I'm looking back on Nissan's Sunderland milestone in a million in 1995

Car giants Nissan had every reason to celebrate as the new year dawned 30 years ago.

Just 11 years after it announced its decision to open in Sunderland, it celebrated the one millionth car to roll off the production line.

The one millionth Nissan came off the Sunderland production line in 1995. Ian Swell, Iain Hardy, Gary Morren, Kevin Hollings and Mark Bates cheered the arrival of the 1,000,000 Nissan driven by Neil MacLean.The one millionth Nissan came off the Sunderland production line in 1995. Ian Swell, Iain Hardy, Gary Morren, Kevin Hollings and Mark Bates cheered the arrival of the 1,000,000 Nissan driven by Neil MacLean.
The one millionth Nissan came off the Sunderland production line in 1995. Ian Swell, Iain Hardy, Gary Morren, Kevin Hollings and Mark Bates cheered the arrival of the 1,000,000 Nissan driven by Neil MacLean. | se

Bluebird memories from the 1980s and 90s

The first model, built in 1986, was a white Nissan Bluebird, which took about 22 hours to build.

Here is a reminder of the one millionth which was pictured in January 1995.

Ian Swell, Iain Hardy, Gary Morren, Kevin Hollings and Mark Bates cheer the arrival of the car driven by Neil MacLean.

11th million car last year

Just last year, the plant hit another amazing landmark, with the production of its 11 millionth car.

It meant that, on average, a new car had rolled off the line at the plant every two minutes, every hour of every day.

That month also saw a visit by Employment Secretary Michael Portillo as the car giant celebrated its success.

Michael Portillo pictured during his 1995 visit to Nissan in Sunderland.Michael Portillo pictured during his 1995 visit to Nissan in Sunderland.
Michael Portillo pictured during his 1995 visit to Nissan in Sunderland. | se

Chancellor checks out Nissan

And within the last few weeks, it was back in the news when the Echo spoke to Chancellor Rachel Reeves who confirmed the government was 'working with Nissan' to prevent Sunderland job cuts.

Watch our video of that interview.

Tell us if you worked at Nissan in the early days and what your memories are of its amazing milestones.

Email [email protected]

