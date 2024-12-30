I'm looking back on Nissan's Sunderland milestone in a million in 1995
Just 11 years after it announced its decision to open in Sunderland, it celebrated the one millionth car to roll off the production line.
Bluebird memories from the 1980s and 90s
Here is a reminder of the one millionth which was pictured in January 1995.
Ian Swell, Iain Hardy, Gary Morren, Kevin Hollings and Mark Bates cheer the arrival of the car driven by Neil MacLean.
11th million car last year
Just last year, the plant hit another amazing landmark, with the production of its 11 millionth car.
It meant that, on average, a new car had rolled off the line at the plant every two minutes, every hour of every day.
That month also saw a visit by Employment Secretary Michael Portillo as the car giant celebrated its success.
Chancellor checks out Nissan
And within the last few weeks, it was back in the news when the Echo spoke to Chancellor Rachel Reeves who confirmed the government was 'working with Nissan' to prevent Sunderland job cuts.
