Watch as Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirms government is 'working with Nissan' to prevent Sunderland job cuts

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 12th Dec 2024, 16:47 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Chancellor Rachel Reeves has been visiting Sunderland today (December 12) and has confirmed the Government are in talks with Nissan to ensure jobs remain in the city.

Earlier this month (December) Nissan announced it will be making 9,000 job cuts globally, although the car manufacturing giant has not yet specified at which of its global production plants the cuts will be.

The factory in Sunderland currently employs 6,000 people.

The Chancellor Rachel Reeves has confirmed the Government is 'working with Nissan' to prevent job cuts.The Chancellor Rachel Reeves has confirmed the Government is 'working with Nissan' to prevent job cuts.
The Chancellor Rachel Reeves has confirmed the Government is 'working with Nissan' to prevent job cuts. | Contributed

Addressing the situation Mrs Reeves said: "It's obviously a worrying time for people here in Sunderland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Nissan has announced these global job cuts but we are going to work with the company and do everything we can to protect jobs here in the city.

"The Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has already met with Nissan to talk about the importance of Sunderland and keeping and protecting jobs here.

"I know that local MPs, the North East mayor and the local council are working hard to ensure we keep those jobs."

One of the factors mentioned by Nissan chiefs is the challenges of the electric vehicle market not continuing to increase at the projected rate and the financial impact of associated fines for car manufacturers who don't hit their EV targets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Chancellor Rachel Reeves with Sunderland MP Lewis Atkinson.The Chancellor Rachel Reeves with Sunderland MP Lewis Atkinson.
The Chancellor Rachel Reeves with Sunderland MP Lewis Atkinson. | National World

Mrs Reeves added: "We inherited the electric vehicle mandate from the previous Government and although car sales of electric vehicles have gone up by more than 50%, car manufacturers are worried about hitting those targets and the fines that come if they don't meet them.

“That's why we have announced a review of those targets we inherited because I'm determined to support car manufacturing in the UK and here in Sunderland. We need to look again at those targets."

Related topics:Rachel ReevesNissanSunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice