Watch as Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirms government is 'working with Nissan' to prevent Sunderland job cuts
Earlier this month (December) Nissan announced it will be making 9,000 job cuts globally, although the car manufacturing giant has not yet specified at which of its global production plants the cuts will be.
The factory in Sunderland currently employs 6,000 people.
Addressing the situation Mrs Reeves said: "It's obviously a worrying time for people here in Sunderland.
“Nissan has announced these global job cuts but we are going to work with the company and do everything we can to protect jobs here in the city.
"The Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has already met with Nissan to talk about the importance of Sunderland and keeping and protecting jobs here.
"I know that local MPs, the North East mayor and the local council are working hard to ensure we keep those jobs."
One of the factors mentioned by Nissan chiefs is the challenges of the electric vehicle market not continuing to increase at the projected rate and the financial impact of associated fines for car manufacturers who don't hit their EV targets.
Mrs Reeves added: "We inherited the electric vehicle mandate from the previous Government and although car sales of electric vehicles have gone up by more than 50%, car manufacturers are worried about hitting those targets and the fines that come if they don't meet them.
“That's why we have announced a review of those targets we inherited because I'm determined to support car manufacturing in the UK and here in Sunderland. We need to look again at those targets."
