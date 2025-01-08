Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nissan Sunderland is now a major habitat for water voles, amphibians, bats, badgers and breeding birds of prey after parts of the industrial site have been re-wilded to create wildlife habitat to help improve biodiversity in the city.

Engineers at the Washington based plant turned their hand to creating the habitat in an area of marshland at the plant.

Andy Barker (centre) and other Nissan engineers at the recently created habitat. | Nissan

The rewilding was carried out during the creation of a recent solar farm with a wide variety of flora and fauna having also developed in the area including bee orchids, white clover, cows slips and garden lupin.

Andy Barker, Engineering Manager at the plant, said the area is now a “thriving habitat for wildlife”.

He added: “We’re passionate about sustainability, so it is fantastic to be able to create an area for wildlife to thrive.

“We’ve carried out the rewilding close to where we built our first wind farm nearly 20 years ago and near our second solar farm, so this part of the plant has been the focus of our sustainability drive.

“It’s fantastic to continue that journey and we’ve been amazed at how quickly and how many of the various animals have taken up residence.”

The rewilding was carried out by the plant’s engineering team in partnership with solar farm developer Atrato Partners Ltd and has taken just over a year to complete.

As part of the activity, teams removed invasive shrubs and revitalised the habitat, as well as building a viewing hide.

Animals spotted in the area so far include owls, various species of bats and birds including herring gull, buzzards and kestrels, as well as badgers, deer and great crested newts.

Andy added: “The second solar farm project allowed us to transform the existing marshland by adding a further pond and a maintained new grassland. It was about taking a holistic approach that included eco diversity as well as renewable energy.”

With its wind and solar farms, Nissan Sunderland Plant can now generate 20% of the plant’s electricity from renewable sources.

Nissan is at the forefront of electric vehicle innovation and the car manufacturing giant is aiming to be carbon neutral by 2050.