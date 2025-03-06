Plans for a huge net structure to prevent stray cricket balls hitting property and customers at an Aldi supermarket have been approved by city councillors.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, at a meeting this week, approved plans for ‘ballstop fencing” along the southern boundary of Hetton’s Aldi with Hetton Lyons Cricket Club.

Aldi is teaming up with Hetton Lyons Cricket Club to stop balls from hitting customers | Aldi

During discussions on the original planning application, concerns were noted around potential “stray cricket balls” entering the Aldi site, and councillors heard measures would be developed to help prevent this.

A council committee report at the time added that the “affected parties are content that the matter can be controlled via a planning condition which would be determined by the local planning authority”.

An application for “ballstop fencing” was submitted to the local authority in May, 2024, with a view of putting the safety measures in place to stop stray cricket ball strikes ahead of the next cricket season.

Following a design process, and consultation with Sport England and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), a final option was presented to councillors for decision at City Hall on Monday, March 3, 2025.

The joint application from Aldi Stores Ltd and Hetton Lyons Cricket Club sought permission for “ballstop fencing” along the southern boundary of the Aldi store.

CGI design image of proposed 'ballstop fencing' near Hetton Aldi site. The structure will be at least 27 metres in height and aims to stop stray cricket balls from the adjacent Hetton Lyons Cricket Club | Planning documents/LDRS

Councillors heard the applicant’s preference was for a 27-metre-high fence which, according to a report from specialist consultants Labosport, would stop around 94 per cent of cricket balls from entering the Aldi site.

This report set out different “mitigation heights” for a proposed fence and the associated “percentage of shots mitigated by different height ballstop netting”.

Councillors heard the 94 per cent estimate was based on a “cricket ball trajectory model” developed in collaboration with the ECB, and wider assessments took into consideration the level of play at Hetton Lyons Cricket Club and its location.

It was confirmed that Aldi had already ordered a 27m fence as part of efforts to have the structure in place in time for the start of the 2025 cricket season.

However, councillors heard the “effectiveness” of the ballstop fencing would be evaluated at the end of the cricket season and if “the review indicates that the 27m fence has not been sufficiently effective in containing ball strikes to Aldi’s car park and building, Aldi would be required to propose additional mitigation”.

This could include “increasing the height of the fence up to the maximum 33 metres” which, the report states, would provide “99.99 per cent effectiveness” in stopping shots.

At Monday’s Planning and Highways Committee meeting, councillors approved planning permission for ballstop fencing of “up to 33 metres maximum in height”.

Councillor Michael Dixon quizzed council planners about why the maximum 33m fence height was not being brought forward in the first instance, and was told around 27 metres was the “industry standard”.

Council planners noted that the “significant” visual impact needed to be measured against the need to protect the use of the Aldi car park and that the proposed 27m height was considered to provide an “acceptable level of protection.”

A representative from Aldi, speaking at the planning meeting, said the 27-metre-high fence had already been ordered and was supported by both Sport England and the ECB.

Helen Simms, real estate director at Aldi Stores, told councillors months of work had taken place with council planning officers on the fencing application looking at both safety concerns and visual amenity impacts on the local area.

“Ultimately, we always held the belief that the safety of visitors to the store, and in turn protecting the cricket club from any injury claims, had to be the primary concern,” she said.

“Alongside the cricket club, we always hoped that we would reach the same conclusion as the planning officers in terms of the recommendation before you today.

“I’m pleased to be sitting before you with that recommendation, it’s important for both the applicants of this proposal and is based on the professional expert advice that we have received from Labosport.

“We also have the support of Sport England as a statutory advisory body and the ECB in terms of having the appropriate height to sufficiently mitigate the risk.

“I can confirm today that in the hope of securing this outcome, and given the extended time involved in the manufacture, a fence has been ordered to allow us to install in good time ahead of the 2025 cricket season for Hetton Lyons.”

After being put to the vote, the ballstop fencing plans won unanimous approval from city councillors.

Councillor Iain Scott, Planning and Highways Committee member and Hetton ward councillor, welcomed the condition that would allow applicants to increase the fence’s effectiveness “should there be a necessity to do so”.

“I think this application has been an exemplar on how applicants work together with the local planning authority,” he added.

“This has been a bit of time in the making and I’m very glad that Aldi has made good on their promise at the previous committee when they were given permission to build a store in the Hetton ward.”

Councillor Melanie Thornton, chair of the Planning and Highways Committee, added: “I’m happy to put my trust in Labosport, Sport England and the ECB and that their recommendation for 27m is appropriate.”

A report prepared by council planning officers, and published ahead of Monday’s Planning and Highways Committee, had recommended the ballstop fencing of up to 33m for approval.

The report noted submissions from the applicant’s agent that said the “cricket club have been fully indemnified by the insurance policy that has been taken out by Aldi” and that “the cricket club would not be liable for any damage to person or property.”

It was also noted that a maintenance contract for the fencing was “in line with netting industry standards which enables regular inspections to ensure longevity of our netting system and to fully serve its purposes of a ballstop net.”

For more information on the planning application, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01068/FUL