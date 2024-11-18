Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shoppers in Hetton and Houghton will soon be able to stock up on their Christmas groceries as a brand a new Aldi store is set to open just in time for the start of the festive season.

The store, which is located on on Colliery Lane, is set to open at 8am on Thursday, December 5.

The new store will be run by manager Richard Shepperson, along with a team of 28 colleagues employed from the local community.

The chain said shoppers will be able to buy fresh British meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award-winning ‘Specially Selected’ range, exclusive beers, wines and spirits, and tasty options from the ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store.

A new Aldi store is set to open in Hetton-Le-Hole. | Aldi

Aldi’s legendary Special buys will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday, “offering extraordinary value on a wide range of products, from electrical items to garden tools”, the chain said.

Plans for the new store were approved by Sunderland City Council earlier in 2024, with 71 letters of support for the proposal.

As Aldi has been fuelling Team GB with fresh, healthy food since 2015 through monthly vouchers, Richard Shepperson and his team will be joined by Olympic cycling silver medallist Charlie Tanfield to celebrate the store opening.

Charlie will be cutting the ribbon on the opening morning as well as giving away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

Charlie said: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store and it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

Store manager Richard added: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Charlie Tanfield join us will make it a morning to remember.”

The new Aldi store is also calling on local charities and food banks in the Hetton and Houghton area to register with Neighbourly, Aldi’s community engagement partnership organisation that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week.

Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected]

People can apply for a job at the new Aldi store on the supermarket giant’s website.

The new store will be open between 8am and 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.