Together for Children, which provides children’s services on behalf of Sunderland City Council, lodges planning application for new ‘complex needs hub’ in Washington area

Plans to convert a residential property into a specialist care hub for children and young people with “complex needs” have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for a property referred to as ‘The White House’ at Hylton Bridge Farm in the city’s Washington North ward.

The wider application site, which sits off Downhill Lane near industrial units and the Nissan plant, includes a number of residential properties.

Sunderland City Hall

Applicant Together for Children (TfC), which delivers children’s services on behalf of Sunderland City Council, is seeking permission to change the use of one of the properties to a “complex needs hub”.

A planning listing confirms TfC are seeking permission for “up to four persons aged 11 to 17 years” at the proposed care facility, with external alterations to the property and boundary fencing also proposed.

The application has been submitted with a number of supporting planning documents providing more details on the scheme and its aims.

A planning statement notes the dwelling is a “two-storey, five-bedroom residential home with ample outdoor amenity space and parking” and is “highly suited for TfC’s requirements due to existing security measures and the adaptability of the White House”.

It also notes that there is “currently no specific provision established for children with complex needs within Sunderland and South Tyneside”, with the new development aiming to “create a local, regulated home to provide stable, high-quality care for children and young people”.

This includes those “aged 11 to 17 with complex needs, reducing reliance on costly, unregulated placements”.

The planning statement adds: “The home will provide placements for up to four children / young people aged 11 to 17 years.

“The home will not always operate at capacity, but the maximum number of children on-site at any one time will be four.

“The White House has been selected for its adaptable infrastructure, which includes a spacious annex and secure outdoor area, making it well-suited for its purpose as a child-centred, non- clinical home environment.

“The proposals include the provision of four en-suite bedrooms to support up to four young people at any one time, and two en-suite bedrooms for overnight staff.

“A therapy room and communal areas have also been provided to support safe and personalised care [and] the grounds of the property enable the use of rebound therapy, outdoor therapy and equestrian therapy.”

Externally, works include the “formalisation of existing parking and the erection of a 2m high timber fence around the perimeter of the property”, along with CCTV being installed for “safety and security reasons”.

Existing outbuildings are also proposed to be “dismantled and removed” to provide two additional parking spaces and applicants said there is “ample space for car parking to accommodate staff and any visitors”.

Complex needs are defined in part of the planning statement as “complex mental health or behavioural needs”.

The planning statement noted that children and young people using the home may “require personal care, medication, and support with learning” and that “the home is not expected to have high numbers of visitors, other than social workers, regulatory visitors and health colleagues”.

It was noted that there would be “no education provision on site” and that “children and young people will either attend school or online tutoring, dependent on their individual needs” and that those travelling to school would be “accompanied by TfC staff”, with all staff in the proposed development being “appropriately qualified”.

Those behind the scheme also said there would be “no adverse impact on the residential amenity of adjacent and nearby properties, as the privacy and visual amenity of neighbouring dwellings would be retained, and the dwelling would be operated in a similar way to the existing use”.

On highways matters, it was noted that the “anticipated activity of the site will be commensurate with that of a typical residential dwelling, in terms of comings and goings, and the timings of shift patterns”.

The planning statement adds: “The proposal would meet a need for safe and accessible short-term accommodation for children and young people with specific housing, health and social requirements, as well as providing support to their families, in line with the Ministerial Statement HCWS795 and Sunderland City Council’s Children and Young People’s Plan 2010-2025.

“It has been demonstrated within this statement that the principle of development is acceptable and that the proposed development is appropriate within the Green Belt.

“It has also been shown that there would be no adverse or cumulative impacts on residential amenity, highways, the historic environment, or minerals.

“It has been demonstrated within this statement that there is no clear reason for refusal and that the overall planning balance weighs in favour of the proposal.”

The ministerial statement, summarised in the planning statement, notes that local planning authorities “should give due weight to and be supportive of applications for all types of accommodation for looked after children in the area which reflects local needs.”

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of July 8, 2025.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00913/LP3