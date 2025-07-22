Developers behind a proposed student accommodation scheme in Sunderland city centre have been given a deadline to finalise a legal agreement, or risk their plans being refused.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, at a meeting this week, discussed an application for 60-66 John Street in the city centre, opposite the former Joplings building.

Estate agent and property developer Ashbrookes recently opened a branch in part of the former job centre building’s ground floor and last year (2024), plans were submitted to develop the rest of the site.

Collage image of John Street site and proposed student accommodation scheme | LDRS

Planning documents noted changes to the development included increases in residential studios across the majority of floors and confirmed a communal gymnasium, lounge, bike store, and laundry area were still being proposed.

This included “an off-site financial contribution to mitigate the increased recreational pressure upon the protected coastline” and a “further condition relating to the construction environment management plan (CEMP) for the development.”

However, a committee report from council planning officers, presented to the Planning and Highways Committee on July 21, 2025, confirmed the legal agreement linked to the development has not been completed.

The council report noted that there “has not been any substantive progress on the legal agreement” since April, 2025, particularly around the requested financial contribution, and noted the council had made repeated attempts to contact the applicant.

It was noted that a final deadline of September 4, 2025, should be agreed “in order to promote speedy progress on the legal agreement”.

The committee report noted that if key matters were not “satisfactorily completed” by this deadline, the plans would be refused.

Legal agreements are a standard process used by council planning departments to secure financial contributions from developers, with cash earmarked to improve infrastructure and local facilities in many cases, as well as reducing the impact of new homes on local nature sites.

Councillor Graeme Miller raised concerns that the John Street planning application was 13 months past its target decision date and asked if council planners were confident that the proposed deadline would progress the application.

Council planning officers, responding, said a similar approach of issuing deadlines to progress delayed developments had previously been successful in “focusing minds”.

However, council planners stressed the process around completing such legal agreements were “bilateral between both parties”, namely the council and applicant.

In the case of the John Street development, it was noted that details around the storage of construction materials didn’t have to be resolved before the issuing of a planning decision, and could be a planning condition instead.

Councillor Iain Scott, while noting the need for the student flats development, suggested the September deadline was the developer’s final chance.

“Student housing is evidently something we need in the city and it’s going to relieve some pressure on social housing, which we’re seeing at the moment,” he added.

“But this can’t come at the expense of financial contributions through a section 106 legal agreement.

“I do hope that come September 4, 2025, that there is an agreement in place but I absolutely echo Cllr Miller’s comments.

“We’re 13 months down the track now, if it’s not done by September 4 then quite simply put we need to find another provider that will make it viable.”

The applicant was previously listed as Ashbrookes Design and Build Ltd and developers said the firm has “experience of large schemes and considers that the group living concept […] promotes a sense of community, shared ownership and successful bonding between the students”.

Those behind the scheme also confirmed the main pedestrian access to the student accommodation would be taken via John Street and that service vehicles, including refuse and new arrivals and departures, would gain entry via a service yard off St Thomas Street.

It was noted that the use of this area would be “strictly managed via a time-sensitive appointment”, especially at the start and end of academic years.

The announcement in April, 2025 from ‘Ashbrookes Inspired’ said a contractor was “set to be appointed imminently” and that “pre-construction works inside the building have already begun”.

It was also noted that developers had “worked closely with the council to ensure the plans align with the Sunniside Masterplan, which focuses on the regeneration and conservation of the historic area.”

For more information on the planning application and to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 23/02584/FUL