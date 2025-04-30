Sunderland city centre building to be transformed into £4.2m student accommodation scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A vacant office building in Sunderland’s Sunniside district is set to be converted into modern student accommodation following the approval of a £4.2 million development.

The former Department for Work and Pensions building on John Street will be transformed into 84 self-contained studio apartments, complete with communal areas, a gym and a commercial unit on the ground floor.

Planning permission for the scheme, led by Ashbrookes Inspired, part of the Ashbrookes Group, was granted by Sunderland City Council this week.

The company says work will begin shortly, with a contractor set to be appointed imminently. Pre-construction works inside the building have already begun.

The design of the new student accommodation in John Street

Ashbrooke Inspired has worked closely with the council to ensure the plans align with the Sunniside Masterplan, which focuses on the regeneration and conservation of the historic area.

Arif Mushtaq, CEO of Ashbrookes Group, said: "We are delighted to receive planning approval from Sunderland City Council and have greatly valued the support in helping us shape a scheme that reflects the ambition and heritage of the Sunniside area."

The building’s new ground-floor commercial space will house Ashbrookes Estate Agents, a sister company of Ashbrookes Inspired, bringing new jobs to the city centre.

Mushtaq added: "This development not only helps tackle the pressing shortage of student accommodation in the city but also plays a part in the ongoing regeneration of the city centre."

"By introducing modern, energy-efficient student living and commercial space, we’re proud to be contributing to Sunderland’s economic and educational future."

With purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) currently meeting only around 20% of local demand, the scheme will address a significant shortfall. National UCAS data also indicates that student numbers, and therefore demand for accommodation, are expected to continue rising.

The John Street scheme will include sustainable features such as low-energy heating systems, environmentally responsible construction methods and the use of sustainable materials.

Ashbrookes will retain long-term ownership of the building as part of its wider strategy to expand its student accommodation portfolio across the North East.