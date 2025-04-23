Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to transform a former Sunderland job centre into a large student accommodation development are due to go before councillors for decision next week.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will rule on an application for 60-66 John Street in the city centre, opposite the former Joplings building.

Estate agent and property developer Ashbrookes recently opened a branch in part of the building’s ground floor and last year (2024) plans were submitted to develop the rest of the site.

Former job centre site at John Street, Sunderland | LDRS

Amended plans have since been submitted to the council increasing the number of single-occupancy student accommodation studios from 78 to 84, with plans also including “ancillary communal accommodation, cycle and refuse storage and servicing/parking.”

Planning documents noted changes to the development included increases in residential studios across the majority of floors and confirmed a communal gymnasium, lounge, bike store, and laundry area were still being proposed.

Sunderland City Council planning officers, in a report published ahead of a decision-making Planning and Highways Committee next week, have recommended the plan for approval.

Any decision to approve the student accommodation scheme next week would be subject to the expiry of a ‘re-consultation exercise’ and the completion of a legal agreement.

Council planners, in a committee report, said the plans would meet a council policy which “wishes to encourage a greater concentration of living opportunities associated with a mixed-use development ethos for Sunniside”.

It was also noted that the development would “appear to offer high quality accommodation, including a communal lounge and gym” and would deliver housing at a “sustainable accessible location”.

Although it was noted that the applicant’s agent had “not entirely demonstrated a need for the proposed student accommodation”, council planners said the general principle of development was acceptable.

Council planners added that the layout of the development would “appear capable of being reconfigured through internal alterations to meet general needs housing in the future”, subject to separate planning permission.

The council committee report adds: “The proposed extension, given the location of the site within the city centre, would not appear to lead to a material impact upon the day light of privacy of nearby occupiers.

“There has, however, been an objection from a property to the rear of the site that the proposed extension would reduce daylight for the occupiers of flats to the rear of the site and pose health and safety risks for residents.

“The proposed extension would be around 10.5 metres from the windows for these existing flats opposite which, within the context of a development within the city centre, would be an acceptable distance.

“The concerns on the grounds of health and safety relate to potential litter, officers would draw to attention that the proposed development includes space for bin storage.”

In addition, an updated noise assessment from developers recommends a “sound insulation scheme” in response to potential noise from the surrounding area, including “entertainment noise from nearby bars.”

The applicant was previously listed as Ashbrookes Design and Build Ltd and developers said the firm has “experience of large schemes and considers that the group living concept […] promotes a sense of community, shared ownership and successful bonding between the students”.

Those behind the scheme also confirmed the main pedestrian access to the student accommodation would be taken via John Street and that service vehicles, including refuse and new arrivals and departures, would gain entry via a service yard off St Thomas Street.

It was noted that the use of this area would be “strictly managed via a time-sensitive appointment”, especially at the start and end of academic years.

A decision on the student accommodation scheme will be made by councillors on the Planning and Highways Committee at a meeting on Tuesday, April 29.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at City Hall from 5.30pm and will be open to the public.

For more information on the plan, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 23/02584/FUL