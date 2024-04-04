Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to transform a former Sunderland job centre site into student accommodation have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 60-66 John Street in the city centre, opposite the former Joplings building.

Estate agent and property developer Ashbrookes recently opened a branch in part of the building’s ground floor.

Former job centre site at John Street, Sunderland. Credit: LDRS

A planning application submitted to council officials, which forms part of the next phase of development, aims to re-purpose the existing building and to extend it by a further two floors.

If approved by Sunderland City Council, the expansion would see the building offer around 78 “single-occupancy student accommodation studios’.

A design and access statement submitted with the planning application provides details of the facilities proposed.

On the ground floor, 10 residential studios are planned along with a communal lounge, refuse store, bike store and laundry and storage facilities.

Elsewhere, plans show 20 residential studios on the first floor as well as a communal gymnasium, lounge and store.

A total of 48 residential studios are also planned across the two new upper floors, with 24 studios per floor, along with communal lounges and storage facilities.

Those behind the scheme said the student accommodation would benefit from “ancillary, communal accommodation, cycle and refuse storage and servicing/parking”.

Planning documents confirmed the main pedestrian access would be taken via John Street and that service vehicles, including refuse and new arrivals and departures, would gain entry via a service yard off St Thomas Street.

It was noted that the use of this area would be “strictly managed via a time-sensitive appointment”, especially at the start and end of academic years.

The design and access statement adds: “The applicant has experience of large schemes and considers that the group living concept, in which the residents have access to shared lounges etc, promote a sense of community, shared ownership and successful bonding between the students”.

The applicant is listed as Ashbrookes Design and Build Ltd and a decision is expected on the plans once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of June 24, 2024.