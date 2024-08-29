Decision on High Street West demolitions for Sunderland city centre to be made next week
Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will discuss a council application for the demolition of a large building in the city’s historic shopping street.
The site, named in planning documents as Co-Operative House, is split into three commercial units and was once occupied by Mothercare and Argos.
The third unit is occupied by café and bistro Keel Lounge, which is still in operation and planning to relocate in future.
Sunderland City Council recently bought the largely vacant building to support plans to ‘regenerate and revitalise’ the area as part of a Central Business District connecting the transforming former Vaux site with the ‘retail core’ of the city centre.
Earlier this year, plans were revealed for the demolition of the building but were then withdrawn by the council with no explanation.
The previous application referred to the site as 68 – 71 High Street West and “redundant buildings” and planning documents mentioned the former Argos and Mothercare stores and Keel Lounge.
New plans for the site submitted in August, 2024, still proposed demolition but referred to the site as “Co-Operative House, Argos, Mothercare and Keel Lounge 67 – 74 High Street West”.
A covering letter stated the plans were being brought forward in line with the council’s Riverside Masterplan which is “seeking a comprehensive approach to the regeneration and revitalisation of this area”.
Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a report published ahead of next week’s decision-making Planning and Highways Committee, has recommended the demolition plan for approval.
Council planners said the development lies within the Riverside Sunderland area which the city council hopes to establish as a “successful business location, a popular place for people to live and a focal point for civic, cultural and community life”.
The committee report due to be discussed by councillors said demolition is being proposed as part of the “continued regeneration and redevelopment of this area” and would proceed “in advance of the detailed proposals being drawn up for this part of Riverside Sunderland”.
In relation to the demolition, it was noted that no issues had been raised by the council’s environmental health or ecology departments, subject to conditions.
The committee report adds: “It is considered that the information supplied is sufficient to ensure that the proposed demolition would be carried out safely and efficiently, and that the overall site would be adequately cared for post-demolition”.
A “pre-construction information document” submitted to council officials earlier this year noted demolition works would be completed in phases with works starting to 68-69 High Street West (formerly Argos) first.
The existing café Keel Lounge is expected to “remain occupied as the initial phase of the demolition begins”.
The final decision on the demolition application rests with councillors on the Planning and Highways Committee, who will next meet on September 2, 2024.
The meeting is scheduled to take place at City Hall at 5.30pm and will be open to the public.
For more information on the demolition application or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01546/LP3
